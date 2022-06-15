Elden Ring and many other games are buy two, get one free at Amazon and Target

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The week is nearly half over, but the deals are already vast. If you have time this summer to sink your teeth into some meaty video games or tabletop games, we’ve got just the right discount for you to check out. Amazon and Target are both running a buy two, get one free sale from now until Saturday, June 18th. It’s another mix and match-style promotion, where you buy two video games, board games, movies, or even some toys and get a third of equal or lesser value for free.

The current promo is a great opportunity to stock up on some excellent games that came out this year, like Elden Ring or the recently released Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and you can even throw in a modern classic you might have missed, like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The choices are yours and yours alone, but one thing for certain is the fact that you have a whole lot of options here. Just add the three qualifying items to your cart at either retailer, and the discount will automatically take effect at checkout.

Is that the sound of the summer breeze gently enticing you with the warm embrace of the great outdoors? No, it’s the sound of some powerful ray tracing-capable video cards whirring away in a desktop PC and actually selling for a discount. After many shortages and rounds of limited restocks, it’s finally not a fool’s errand to build a PC now that GPUs are occasionally getting notable discounts — that is, unless you want to be on the bleeding edge and plan on picking up the next-gen 40-series when it launches next month.

If you’re in the market for a top-tier video card for your build right now, Antonline is selling the EVGA RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 graphics card for $1,129.99 (about $300 off) and the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 for $1,099.99 (about $230 off). These are some beefy, 12GB cards that support 4K gaming at 120Hz with ray tracing and DLSS without breaking much of a sweat, and both are coming in at cheaper prices than Nvidia’s base-model reference 3080 Ti card — which currently runs $1,199.99. Read our review.

Amazon’s latest Echo Dot is currently available for $27.99 in all colors at both Amazon and Best Buy, which matches the smart speaker’s lowest price to date. It doesn’t get much better than this $22 discount on the base-model Dot, though if you are new to the world of smart home tech, you may want to consider buying the $32.99 bundle that pairs the fourth-gen Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug. The discounted combo gives you easy access to Alexa in the room of your choice, with the smart plug lending some extra functionality to even an old-fashioned device. In addition to playing music or asking for the weather, for example, you can tell Alexa to turn on a traditional light you have plugged into the Smart Plug — or even set up some advanced timers using the Amazon Alexa app on your phone or tablet. Read our review of the Echo Dot here.

Another great deal currently available in the smart home space is the Amazon Smart Thermostat, which is on sale direct from Amazon right now for $47.99 ($12 off). The current deal price matches the thermostat’s lowest price to date and makes it an even better value than it normally is — which is saying a lot given the excellent device ticks most of the boxes the average person needs, even at $59.99.

Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is the cheapest smart thermostat you can buy and easily syncs with the Alexa, allowing you to set timers, program schedules, and heat or cool your home more efficiently than with a traditional thermostat. Of course, since this is Amazon’s ecosystem, you won’t get any Google Assistant functionality or Apple HomeKit compatibility. Amazon wants you to use its services, and a handsome thermostat that’s cheap and still good at its job is a clever way of accomplishing that. Read our review.

