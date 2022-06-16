The Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3080 is over $1,000 off

Everyone may be buzzing about the imminent release of Apple’s new M2-equipped laptops, but if Windows is your preferred OS, there are a handful of dope laptop deals you should check out, starting with the 2021 Razer Blade 14. This laptop originally costs $2,799.99, but it has been steeply discounted to $1,797.99 at Microsoft. This configuration of Razer’s 14-inch gaming laptop pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with an RTX 3080 graphics card, allowing it to easily tackle modern AAA titles and take full advantage of its 2560 x 1440 resolution display that has a 165Hz refresh rate.
While we wouldn’t recommend paying full price for a year-old Razer Blade 14, this discount makes it far more appealing. At this price, it’s next to impossible to find this amount of power in other similarly sized gaming laptops, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Read our review.
If you’re in the market for a laptop that’s more for work than play, you can find an excellent discount on the 16-inch HP Spectre x360. This 2-in-1 convertible laptop typically costs $1,629.99, but it’s currently discounted to $1,379.99 at Best Buy. That’s just $50 shy of the best price we’ve seen yet for this laptop.
You’re getting a lot for your money, including a 16-inch touchscreen display that has a resolution of 3072 x 1920. This Spectre model has a good amount of power under the hood with its Intel Core i7-11390H CPU, integrated Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM, making it suitable for most productivity tasks. It has 512GB of SSD storage, supplemented by an additional 32GB of Intel Optane memory that claims to speed up data caching and the retrieval of large files.
Rounding things out, the Spectre x360 has a decent array of connectivity options as well. In addition to a pair of Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C ports, there’s also an HDMI output and a microSD card slot available.
If you’re in need of a slightly smaller work-centric laptop, you can also find a discount on the 13-inch HP Envy x360 at Best Buy, costing $799.99 instead of its usual $1,049.99. The Envy has a convertible touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and it’s equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Some other notable specs include its 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. While this laptop can’t really hold its own in the gaming space, its small size and weight make the Envy a good choice for a daily driver.
A bunch of good deals that aren’t laptops...
- One of the highlights of our Father’s Day gift guide, the Coleman Classic two-burner propane stove is currently discounted to $41.21 at Target. This packable camping stove is normally priced at $48.49, making this a modest but rare discount on this versatile piece of camping equipment.
- If you have a Micro Center in your area, you can currently pick up an M1 Mac Mini for $549.99. This configuration of the compact Apple desktop usually costs $699.99, making this one of the best discounts we’ve seen. This model is equipped with the M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
- While Logitech may have just released the MX Master 3S mouse, you can currently get the excellent Logitech MX Master 2S for just $69.99 at Lenovo instead of its usual $99.99 price. The 2S has the same shape and many of the same features as the newer 3S, including the ultra-fast scroll wheel. The 2S has a slightly less capable sensor and lacks the silent clicks of the 3S, but it’s still a great productivity-focused mouse.
- Nobody should pay full price for an Apple AirTag. Case in point: you can grab a four-pack of these handy trackers for $87.99 at Woot instead of their usual $99.99. These button-sized trackers can be stowed or attached to just about anything you want to keep tabs on using Apple’s “Find My” network.