The Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3080 is over $1,000 off

You can also save on a pair of excellent HP laptops at Best Buy

By Alice Newcome-Beill

The Razer Blade 14 seen from above, open, angled to the left. The screen displays the Razer logo on a red and green background. The keys are lit a dark pink.
The Razer Blade 14 includes an RTX 3080 and is available for its lowest price ever.
Photo by Monica Chin / The Verge

Everyone may be buzzing about the imminent release of Apple’s new M2-equipped laptops, but if Windows is your preferred OS, there are a handful of dope laptop deals you should check out, starting with the 2021 Razer Blade 14. This laptop originally costs $2,799.99, but it has been steeply discounted to $1,797.99 at Microsoft. This configuration of Razer’s 14-inch gaming laptop pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with an RTX 3080 graphics card, allowing it to easily tackle modern AAA titles and take full advantage of its 2560 x 1440 resolution display that has a 165Hz refresh rate.

While we wouldn’t recommend paying full price for a year-old Razer Blade 14, this discount makes it far more appealing. At this price, it’s next to impossible to find this amount of power in other similarly sized gaming laptops, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Read our review.

If you’re in the market for a laptop that’s more for work than play, you can find an excellent discount on the 16-inch HP Spectre x360. This 2-in-1 convertible laptop typically costs $1,629.99, but it’s currently discounted to $1,379.99 at Best Buy. That’s just $50 shy of the best price we’ve seen yet for this laptop.

You’re getting a lot for your money, including a 16-inch touchscreen display that has a resolution of 3072 x 1920. This Spectre model has a good amount of power under the hood with its Intel Core i7-11390H CPU, integrated Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM, making it suitable for most productivity tasks. It has 512GB of SSD storage, supplemented by an additional 32GB of Intel Optane memory that claims to speed up data caching and the retrieval of large files.

Rounding things out, the Spectre x360 has a decent array of connectivity options as well. In addition to a pair of Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C ports, there’s also an HDMI output and a microSD card slot available.

HP Spectre x360 16

  • $1,380
  • $1,630
  • 16% off

This 16-inch configuration of the 2-in-1 Spectre laptop from HP features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11390H CPU paired with 16GB of RAM. In addition to the 512GB of storage, it also includes 32GB of Intel Optane memory to help speed up loading of more demanding applications.

If you’re in need of a slightly smaller work-centric laptop, you can also find a discount on the 13-inch HP Envy x360 at Best Buy, costing $799.99 instead of its usual $1,049.99. The Envy has a convertible touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and it’s equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Some other notable specs include its 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. While this laptop can’t really hold its own in the gaming space, its small size and weight make the Envy a good choice for a daily driver.

A bunch of good deals that aren’t laptops...

