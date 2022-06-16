The Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3080 is over $1,000 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Everyone may be buzzing about the imminent release of Apple’s new M2-equipped laptops, but if Windows is your preferred OS, there are a handful of dope laptop deals you should check out, starting with the 2021 Razer Blade 14. This laptop originally costs $2,799.99, but it has been steeply discounted to $1,797.99 at Microsoft. This configuration of Razer’s 14-inch gaming laptop pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with an RTX 3080 graphics card, allowing it to easily tackle modern AAA titles and take full advantage of its 2560 x 1440 resolution display that has a 165Hz refresh rate.

While we wouldn’t recommend paying full price for a year-old Razer Blade 14, this discount makes it far more appealing. At this price, it’s next to impossible to find this amount of power in other similarly sized gaming laptops, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Read our review.

Razer Blade 14 $1,798

$2,800

36% off The Razer Blade 14 is a heavy-duty gaming laptop in a light and portable chassis. It features a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and RTX 3080 GPU, with a vibrant RGB keyboard. $1,798 at Microsoft

If you’re in the market for a laptop that’s more for work than play, you can find an excellent discount on the 16-inch HP Spectre x360. This 2-in-1 convertible laptop typically costs $1,629.99, but it’s currently discounted to $1,379.99 at Best Buy. That’s just $50 shy of the best price we’ve seen yet for this laptop.

You’re getting a lot for your money, including a 16-inch touchscreen display that has a resolution of 3072 x 1920. This Spectre model has a good amount of power under the hood with its Intel Core i7-11390H CPU, integrated Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM, making it suitable for most productivity tasks. It has 512GB of SSD storage, supplemented by an additional 32GB of Intel Optane memory that claims to speed up data caching and the retrieval of large files.

Rounding things out, the Spectre x360 has a decent array of connectivity options as well. In addition to a pair of Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C ports, there’s also an HDMI output and a microSD card slot available.

HP Spectre x360 16 $1,380

$1,630

16% off This 16-inch configuration of the 2-in-1 Spectre laptop from HP features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11390H CPU paired with 16GB of RAM. In addition to the 512GB of storage, it also includes 32GB of Intel Optane memory to help speed up loading of more demanding applications. $1,380 at Best Buy

If you’re in need of a slightly smaller work-centric laptop, you can also find a discount on the 13-inch HP Envy x360 at Best Buy, costing $799.99 instead of its usual $1,049.99. The Envy has a convertible touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and it’s equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Some other notable specs include its 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. While this laptop can’t really hold its own in the gaming space, its small size and weight make the Envy a good choice for a daily driver.

HP Envy x360 13 $800

$1,050

24% off The HP Envy x360 is the best budget laptop you can buy. This 13-inch 2-in-1 is equipped with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. $800 at Best Buy

A bunch of good deals that aren’t laptops...