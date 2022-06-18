These Apple TV 4K and Sonos deals will end after Father’s Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Kick off the weekend with a steep discount on the latest, fastest iteration of the Apple TV 4K. The 32GB model normally retails for $179.99 (it’s usually one of the pricier streaming devices out there), but you can grab one for a much more reasonable $129.99. This deal debuted earlier this week, and we can’t get enough of it. If you want to double the internal storage to 64GB, that model is just $20 more at $149.99 instead of $199.99.

This Father’s Day-timed deal ends on June 20th, and it might be a good idea to take advantage of if you want a speedy, feature-packed streaming box for your TV. The Apple TV 4K supports all of the major streaming services, plus support for games, along with Apple’s core services. Compared to the previous model, this 2021 edition has a faster A12 Bionic chipset inside, with an HDMI 2.1 port that supports high frame rate playback at 4K resolution. Oh, and it includes the wildly improved Siri Remote. Check out our review right here.

I’ll be posting my review of Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor next week, but in case you can’t wait that long to make a purchase, Amazon and Best Buy have each knocked $100 off its usual $699.99 price. For those who aren’t aware of what the M8’s appeal is, this 32-inch 4K panel can serve as both a TV and a USB-C computer monitor. It even sports picture-in-picture and split view modes for juggling two kinds of content and apps simultaneously. And, with its included webcam, you don’t need to supply your own.

As I mentioned before, my review is still a work-in-progress, but I’m comfortable recommending the M8 to people who are totally sold on its two-for-one functionality. It isn’t a stellar TV, nor is it the best computer monitor that you can buy, but it’s a good value at $599.99.

Sonos’ Father’s Day sale that knocks a decent chunk off the cost of its Roam and Move speakers will conclude on Father’s Day itself. So, you’re running out of time if you want to purchase either one at their best-ever prices. Starting with the Roam, it normally costs $179, but you can snag one in the color of your choosing for $143.20. That might not seem like a big discount, but deals on Sonos products are typically non-existent. The Roam can serve as a Bluetooth speaker when you’re on-the-go (or in the shower), or be incorporated into your Sonos Wi-Fi speaker setup at home. Check out our review.

Sonos Roam $143

$180

21% off The Sonos Roam is a truly portable Sonos speaker with a rugged design that’s built to withstand the elements. It also features wireless charging and supports AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. $143 at Best Buy

As for the Sonos Move, it’s a considerably larger speaker with a larger price. Though, it’s seeing an even bigger discount than the Roam. Normally $399, it’s $319.20 at Best Buy. This is the model that you should buy if you’re trying to play music for a big party. Read our review.

Sonos Move $319

$399

20% off The Sonos Move is a large speaker that’s designed to be moved around the house or used outside in the yard. It offers powerful sound and full support for countless streaming apps through the Sonos app. $319 at Best Buy

$319 at Sonos

Some other deal highlights you should know about:

Mark your calendars, PC gamers: the Steam Summer Sale is kicking off June 23rd, lasting through July 7th. So, adjust your budget accordingly and clear out some hard drive space. Details are here at Valve’s YouTube channel.

The ruggedized (IP65 water-resistant) Samsung T7 Shield USB-C external drive with 1TB of storage is seeing a small but noteworthy discount at Amazon. Normally $159.99, snag one for $134.99.

Ending on June 20th is this $50 deal on Sony’s ZV-1 camera that was designed for content creators (vloggers, specifically). Normally $749.99, it’s $699.99. It’s a modified RX100 that includes a rotating display, mic cover, and a handgrip. It is, in many ways, a great value for the price, though it’s a bummer that it charges via Micro USB. Check out our review.