Nintendo and the Steam summer sale are here to ruin you financially

It seems that both Nintendo and Valve are determined to keep me indoors all summer, and that’s fine by me. Both the Nintendo eShop and Steam have kicked off their seasonal sales, discounting a number of excellent titles. While these sales tend to roll around several times a year, this is an ideal time to round out your library with some titles you may have overlooked. The Steam summer sale starts today and runs until July 7th, while the Nintendo eShop Big Ol’ Super Sale lasts until July 6th.
To help you find the best deals for both of these platforms, The Verge Deals team has selected some highlights for the Nintendo Switch and PC that you might consider adding to your collection at a discounted price.
Nintendo’s Big Ol’ Summer Sale
Game
|Discounted Price
|Regular Price
|Game
|Discounted Price
|Regular Price
|Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection
|$29.99
|$39.99
|Astral Chain
|$41.99
|$59.99
|Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer
|$27.98
|$39.98
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|$13.99
|$19.99
|DAEMON X MACHINA
|$41.99
|$59.99
|Dark Souls: Remastered
|$19.99
|$39.99
|Diablo 2: Resurrected
|$23.99
|$39.99
|Doom Eternal
|$19.79
|$59.99
|Eastward
|$19.99
|$24.99
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|$39.99
|$59.99
|Hades
|$14.99
|$24.99
|LEGO® Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|$44.99
|$59.99
|Monster Hunter Rise
|$30.59
|$59.99
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|$17.99
|$29.99
|Paper Mario™: The Origami King
|$41.99
|$59.99
|Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
|$19.49
|$29.99
|Tetris® Effect: Connected
|$23.99
|$39.99
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|$41.99
|$59.99
|Unpacking
|$15.99
|$19.99
Steam Summer Sale
Game
|Discounted Price
|Regular Price
|Game
|Discounted Price
|Regular Price
|Children of Morta
|$7.47
|$21.99
|Chorus
|$19.99
|$39.99
|Command & Conquer: Remastered
|$6.99
|$19.99
|Death's Door
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Forza Horizon 5
|$47.99
|$59.99
|God of War
|$39.99
|$49.99
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|$15.99
|$39.99
|Hardspace: Shipbreaker
|$26.24
|$34.99
|Hollow Knight
|$7.49
|$14.99
|Jurassic World Evolution 2
|$29.99
|$59.99
|Moonlighter
|$4.79
|$19.99
|No Man's Sky
|$29.99
|$59.99
|Psychonauts 2
|$29.99
|$59.99
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|$29.99
|$59.99
|Sekiro GOTY edition
|$29.99
|$59.99
|Sniper Elite 4
|$5.99
|$59.99
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|$22.49
|$24.99
|The Sims 4
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
|$47.99
|$59.99