Save 25 percent on the Thermacell mosquito repellent system

The mercury is rising, which means most of us are spending more time outside. So, our deals post today is all about tech that lets you bring the luxury of your living room to the great outdoors — or just to the backyard. For instance, if you’re sick of mosquitoes ruining your otherwise leisurely time in your backyard, Thermacell is currently discounting its Liv Smart Mosquito Repellent System by 25 percent; just use the code FREEDOM25 at checkout.

The base model of the Liv system comes with three repeller stations priced at $699.00 (around $525 with the coupon) and can accommodate up to 945 square feet. The innocuous repeller stations can be controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant and can also be programmed using your phone to operate on a set schedule. The repellant cartridges that come packaged with the starter kit allow for up to 120 hours of use, and it’s safe to use around kids and pets. While the upfront cost is a bit of a drag, and the repellant takes about 15 minutes to start working, the Liv repellant system is a remarkably effective deterrent against those unwelcome little blood-suckers. Read our review.

When you’re an hour or two away from the nearest outlet, the last thing you want to worry about is how you’re going to charge your phone. But the Anker 523 PowerHouse provides plenty of insurance for just such a scenario. Normally $359.99, the Anker 523 is currently on sale at Amazon for $199.99 when you use the code POWERHOUSE32 at checkout.

The Anker 523 features a maximum capacity of 289Wh, which is more than enough to top off most phones around 20 times over or do the same for a laptop around four times. The Anker 523 includes a total of three USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, an AC outlet, and an auxiliary car socket, providing you with the means to charge just about any device when you’re away from a stable power source.

A handy digital readout lets you keep tabs on the charge level of the battery, the wattage being distributed, and an estimated run time based on the draw of whatever devices you’re charging. The Anker 523 even includes a built-in high-intensity flashlight to illuminate your surroundings.

Normally $179.95, Amazon has discounted the JBL Charge 4 in its black colorway to just $114.95, one of the better prices we’ve seen on the last-gen Bluetooth speaker. The hardy, versatile device can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge and is more than capable of weathering the elements thanks to its IPX7 waterproof rating. It also uses USB-C for charging, allowing you to top it off quickly, and even features a built-in USB-A port for charging phones, tablets, and other devices.

In addition to its ability to pair with up to two Bluetooth sources simultaneously, the Charge 4 includes a 3.5mm audio jack to pipe in legacy audio sources. You can even daisy chain the waterproof speaker with other JBL devices with JBL Connect Plus, which allows for simultaneous playback between devices. Luckily, the speaker offers good sound for its size, whether you use it solo or as part of a pair.

The aptly named JBL Clip 4 normally retails for $79.99 but is currently on sale for just $59.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. The Clip 4 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, partly because it’s equipped with a built-in carabiner that allows you to hook it to backpacks, belt loops, or any other surface that’s narrow enough.

Like many other portable speakers from JBL, the Clip 4 features IP67 weatherproofing, which helps it resist the elements with confidence. It’s also rechargeable via USB-C and can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, giving it the longevity needed for extended outings. The Clip 4 isn’t the biggest or loudest Bluetooth speaker available, but it manages to provide an acceptable compromise between size and sound quality.

Of course, if you’d prefer to stay indoors, both Nintendo and Steam have kicked off their summer sales event, discounting thousands of digital titles on their respective storefronts. For a breakdown of what’s worth checking out, we’ve put together a post with some highlights.

