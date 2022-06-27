Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Google’s top-tier flagship phone, the Pixel 6 Pro, is on sale for its lowest price yet. Woot is selling new unlocked Pixel 6 Pro phones for $779.99 for today only. You can choose from all three colors (including Sorta Sunny, the best one) until the end of the day or while supplies last. The only storage capacity on offer is the base 128GB amount, which is a fair amount, especially when you consider that total savings of $120 off the regular $899 asking price from Google and other retailers. We saw the Pixel 6 Pro previously drop by $100 for Father’s Day, but as the saying goes, the late dad gets the deal worm and saves... or something about bad jokes. Whatever, dad, it’s a good deal!

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the larger sibling of the newest Pixel duo, with a 6.7-inch screen, 12GB of RAM, and a third camera featuring a 4x telephoto lens and 48 megapixels of resolution.

If you’ve been waiting on the Pixel 6 Pro, you’re in for a treat, especially if you like a good camera. Its triple-camera array uses high-megapixel sensors for the wide-angle and telephoto lenses, binning them down to 12-megapixel shots to maximize image quality. Those two sensors really shine, with some of the best images in a smartphone today. The ultrawide lens is a bit more standard fare, but all the cameras benefit from Google’s crafty software tricks for computational photography. This is also the first generation of Google smartphones to use the in-house designed Tensor CPU — which it will have to share once the cheaper Pixel 6A comes out next month.

Deals on the Pixel 6 phones have not been super frequent, but maybe we’ll be seeing more of them in the near future now that the Pixel 6A is weeks away and we already know what the Pixel 7 will look like when it’s expected around October. While the latest Pixels have been well-received, they have had their own bumps in the road that seem mostly resolved now. And perhaps things are already improving, with an early hands-on of the Pixel 6A indicating its in-display fingerprint sensor may be faster than the flagship Pixel 6. Though, in the meantime, you can save some nice coin on the Pixel 6 Pro — or if you happen to still have a love for the last-gen Pixel 5, Woot still has that in new condition for $449.99.