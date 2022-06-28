Amazon’s waterproof last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is nearly half off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Planning on bringing books to the pool or beach this summer? Get an affordable and waterproof e-reader instead. The last-gen version of Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is available at nearly half off its usual price. Regularly $129.99, right now you can buy the ad-supported, 8GB model with a green or red backing for $69.99 instead of $129.99 from Amazon. If you want more storage, you can buy the 32GB ad-supported model for $89.99 instead of $159.99 in black or blue, both of which are new all-time low prices.

The 2018 e-reader is waterproof, so you won’t need to worry if it gets wet, nor will you need to be concerned about recharging since the battery life can last weeks. It boasts a high-resolution six-inch, 300ppi panel as well as support for Audible audiobooks via Bluetooth headphones. While it doesn’t charge by USB-C (it uses Micro USB for charging) or offer even longer battery life like the newer $139.99 Kindle Paperwhite, it is, however, considerably more affordable today. Read our review.

Samsung’s latest 2022 version of The Frame is like a combination of a 4K TV and piece of art in one. When turned off, the QLED TV displays artwork that resembles an actual canvas painting thanks to the new anti-glare, low-reflection matte coating on the screen. Yet, when turned on, it becomes a smart 4K TV with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, surrounded by a tasteful frame. While it lacks full-array local dimming and support for Dolby Vision like some other similarly priced televisions, it’s still a unique TV in a class of its own with discounts hitting all sizing configurations at Woot. Right now, you can buy the 55-inch model for $1,259.99 instead of $1,499.99 at Woot, and it comes with a one-year Samsung warranty.

2022 Samsung The Frame TV (55-inch) $1,259

$1,500

17% off The newest model of Samsung’s aesthetically pleasing TV retains the same vivid QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating dubbed “Matte Display,” which provides images with qualities that resemble actual canvas. $1,259 at Woot

The M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro may be the latest MacBook Pro, but while it’s a good machine (particularly in terms of long-lasting battery life), it doesn’t topple Apple’s finest laptops. We’re talking about its 2021 M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models, which are both more powerful and pack more ports. And, right now, Amazon’s taking $200 off select configurations of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

You can buy the 14-inch model with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for $2,299 from Amazon. For the same price, you can get the 16-inch with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. While still expensive, both of these prices are only $50 shy of their all-time low prices.

No matter which you buy, both are exceptionally powerful and fast laptops offering incredible battery life that’s among the longest we’ve seen. Plus, unlike the 13-inch model mentioned above, both laptops offer more ports, including a total of three Thunderbolt 4 ports and an HDMI port as well as a full-size SDXC slot and a MagSafe power connector. Read our review.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021) $2,299

$2,499

9% off The 14-inch MacBook Pro can be equipped with either the new M1 Pro or M1 Max CPU and can be configured to have up to 64GB of unified memory. $2,299 at Amazon (1TB SSD)

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021) $2,299

$2,499

9% off The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s latest silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously thanks to its vast array of ports. $2,299 at Amazon (512GB SSD)

Even more ways to save today