The best Walmart Plus Weekend deals available right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Beating the deals you’ll find on Prime Day isn’t easy, but Walmart is definitely going to try. The big blue retailer is offering stacks of discounts on a wide variety of products to Walmart Plus members this weekend. Starting today and ending at 7PM ET on Sunday, June 5th, Walmart is hosting sales on everything from laptops and 4K TVs to noise-canceling headphones and video games.

While you’ll need to be a Walmart Plus member to cash in on these savings, the retailer is sweetening the deal for anyone who signs up for the service this weekend, offering a $20 promo code for new subscribers that can be applied to your next online order. Sadly, you’ll need to be a paying member to access these deals, meaning that you can’t just use the 30-day free trial that Walmart offers to new members. A paid membership currently runs $12.95 a month or $98 annually.

Like Amazon Prime, opting for Walmart Plus has its perks. It nets you exclusive discounts on products and, if you’re still attempting to score a PlayStation 5, grants you exclusive access to restock events for Sony’s elusive console. In addition to discounts on products in-store, Walmart Plus members also save on fuel prices and get free shipping on any order placed online. You can also get free shipping on groceries from your local Walmart store.

While the selection of tech deals isn’t massive, a number of the products on display during Walmart Plus Weekend are discounted to their lowest prices to date. And, to help you sort through the chaff, The Verge’s deals team collected some of the highlights that we think are worth a look.

2020 iPad Air

The 64GB, Wi-Fi-equipped configuration of the last-gen iPad Air usually costs $599 but is currently discounted to $399 for Walmart Plus subscribers. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this particular model, and even though this version doesn’t use the M1 chip present in newer models, it still offers more than enough power for most applications.

The 10.9-inch tablet features a great display with 2360 x1640 resolution and compatibility with current-gen Apple accessories like the Apple Magic Keyboard, even if the 2020 iPad Air is a last-gen device. It also adopts the more widely used USB-C port for charging instead of a proprietary Lightning connector, making it easier to top off in a pinch. Read our review.

2020 iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) $399

$599

34% off The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button at the top of the device. $399 at Walmart

Apple Watch SE Nike Edition

The special Nike edition of the 40mm Apple Watch SE normally costs $294.99, but Walmart Plus members can currently get this GPS-enabled wearable for $179. While this model may lack the always-on display and some of the health tracking features present in the newer Series 7, the SE still offers excellent performance and battery life.

This special edition of the Apple Watch SE has all of the other quality of life features that were brought on board with the Apple Watch SE, including an improved microphone and a more vivid display. In addition to its perforated watch band, the Nike edition has a number of custom watch faces, which provide more direct access to the Nike Run Club app. Otherwise, this model is virtually identical to the standard SE.

This is by far the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this flexible smartwatch, making this an excellent opportunity to invest in a new wearable if the price tag has previously made you hesitant to adopt this device into your daily routine. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Walmart Plus members can currently find the 128GB Wi-Fi configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for $499.99 instead of its usual $849.99 price. This model may not have the same power as the newer S8 series, but it still features a powerful array of speakers, comes packaged with Samsung’s S Pen, and is compatible with Android 12.

Additionally, the 12.4-inch S7 Plus touts an excellent OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it also pairs a speedy Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with 8GB of RAM, which provides a surprising level of performance for this unassuming tablet. This discounted configuration comes with 128GB of built-in storage but that can be expanded via a microSD card with up to an additional 1TB if you need additional storage. Read our S7 Plus review.

Vizio Class M6 Series TV

If you’re in the market for a gaming TV on the cheap, the 50-inch configuration of the M6 series from Vizio is currently discounted to just $298 for Walmart Plus members. This TV usually costs $399, making this the best deal we’ve been able to find on this particular model.

In addition to the expected 4K resolution, the M6 series includes support for Dolby Vision HDR and DTS:X virtual surround sound, allowing for excellent visual and audio fidelity. While it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, the M6 still includes AMD FreeSync support, providing you with an extremely smooth gaming experience without impacting overall performance.

Even if you aren’t planning to use this model primarily for gaming, the Vizio M6 can support up to three HDMI sources and is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, making the M6 series a versatile and sensible option for anyone looking for a new midsize TV.

Vizio Class M6 Series TV (50-inch) $298

$399

26% off The M6 series includes support for AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS:X virtual surround sound, making this 50-inch 4K LED TV an excellent option for gaming. $298 at Walmart

LG A1 OLED

If you’re shopping for something with just a little more screen space, the 55-inch model of LG’s A1 OLED — which typically retails for $1,299.99 — is currently discounted to $897 for Walmart Plus members. This OLED panel has a slimmer profile than its LED counterparts, and, while it may lack gaming features like a high refresh rate or AMD FreeSync compatibility, it still includes Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for improved picture quality and a more robust sound profile.

Although it lacks support for HDMI 2.1, the A1 OLED can support up to three HDMI sources and includes a pair of USB ports for powering peripherals or external streaming devices. Also, in addition to compatibility with Apple’s AirPlay 2, the A1 features support for both Google Assistant and Amazon, allowing you to control playback with your voice without the need for a remote.

While the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro initially retailed for $199.99 upon their debut, Walmart Plus members can grab a pair right now for just $119.99, the lowest price we’ve seen for the versatile true wireless earbuds. While there are certainly higher quality models available, the Galaxy Buds Pro remain an excellent choice for anyone who is looking for a good-sounding pair of noise-canceling, waterproof earbuds.

At the current deal price, it’s tough to find a pair of earbuds that can compete with the Buds Pro, but there are still some drawbacks you should be mindful of — namely, its middling battery life and occasionally sensitive touch controls. But if you’re willing to look past these caveats, this is certainly a deal worth checking out. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $120

$200

41% off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds. $120 at Walmart

$200 at Best Buy

If you’re cool with picking up a physical copy, Walmart Plus members can currently get Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch for $39.99 instead of its usual price of $59.99. This isn’t the latest entry in the Pokémon franchise but is a great opportunity to explore the Galar region if you missed out on this excellent entry in the long-running series. Read our review.

Pokémon Shield $40

$60

34% off Explore the English-inspired Galar region in Pokémon Shield in this more narrative-focused adventure in the established “catch ’em all” franchise. $40 at Walmart