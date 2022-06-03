1More’s noise-canceling ComfoBuds Pro are nearly half off at $55

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Planning on flying out for a holiday this summer? Trying to unwind on a packed flight while a baby screams like a banshee isn’t the most relaxing start to a vacation — and is exactly when a pair of noise-canceling earbuds could come in handy. Unfortunately, many tend to be over $100, but today you can buy 1More’s ComfoBuds Pro on Amazon in white for $55 instead of $94.99 or in black for $59.99 as opposed to $99.99, both of which require you to clip the on-page coupon.

True to their name, we found 1More’s ComfoBuds Pro to be very comfortable, even over long stretches of time. The budget-friendly true wireless earbuds boast good sound quality for the price as well, along with decent noise cancellation with various levels of intensity. They also come with other useful features like the ability to use each earbud independently, a transparency mode so you can hear the sounds of your surroundings when needed, better battery life than Apple’s AirPods Pro, and an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Of course, at this price, there are some notable drawbacks. There are no options for EQ customization, for instance, and the touch-sensitive controls could be a little more intuitive. Also, you’ll need to use an app to adjust noise cancellation modes. But if that doesn’t matter to you and you just need an affordable, comfortable pair of Bluetooth earbuds that will last a long time and sufficiently tune out noise while traveling, these will do just fine. Read our review.

If you’re trying to get in shape or improve your health overall, investing in either the Fitbit Versa 3 or Fitbit Luxe — two of our favorite fitness trackers on the market — can help you do so by keeping track of your goals. They seem like even better investments today, too, when you can buy either tracker at its lowest price to date. Right now, the Fitbit Versa 3 is available at Amazon (in blue) and Best Buy for around $168 ($62 off), while the stylish Fitbit Luxe can be had for just $89.99 ($40 off) on Amazon.

If you’re looking for more advanced features like built-in GPS, contactless payments, and support for voice controls, you may want to consider buying the more expensive Fitbit Versa 3. The excellent tracker also sports a microphone and speaker, week-long battery life, and fast charging. That said, if you just need a more affordable tracker for the basics or prefer a nicer-looking fitness tracker that looks like jewelry you can easily don at the gym or a formal event, the Fitbit Luxe is the better choice. Regardless of which pick, however, both offer continuous heart rate monitoring and SpO2 sensors. Each also will track your various activity levels and sleep habits, though note that the Fitbit Luxe doesn’t measure distance as accurately as other Fitbits, even if it will give you a rough picture of your activity levels.

Fitbit Versa 3 $168

$230

27% off Fitbit’s Versa 3 is an Apple Watch doppelgänger with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, as well as support for NFC payments, the option of both Alexa and Google Assistant, and lengthy battery life. $168 at Amazon

$170 at Best Buy

Fitbit Luxe $90

$130

31% off The Fitbit Luxe looks more like a piece of jewelry. It boasts a colorful OLED touchscreen display and tracks a variety of statistics, including your heart rate, sleep, exercise, and more. $90 at Amazon

$110 at Walmart

Do you need a last-minute graduation gift? You’re in luck because HP is currently taking $500 off of the HP Spectre x360 14, which we consider to be the best Windows laptop and 2-in-1 on the market. Regularly $1,519.99, you can buy the model equipped with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $999.99. Unlike the base model, it also comes with the powerful Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, rendering this configuration fast and capable of handling demanding workloads like video editing relatively well.

The gorgeous convertible boasts a stunning 3:2 OLED display and stellar performance. Battery life is long as well, and the 2-in-1 even comes bundled with a stylus college-bound seniors can use to take notes and then conveniently magnetically latch onto the side when they’re done. It’s an impressive laptop, so much so that we gave a rare 9 out of 10 in our review, but it does have a few downsides. Some may not like that at 2.95 pounds, for example, which is on the heavier side as far as laptops go. The touchpad can be a bit stiff, too, and the laptop comes with a range of preloaded bloatware — something no one should have to deal with at this price point. Read our review.

HP Spectre x360 14 $1,000

$1,520

35% off The HP Spectre x360 14 is the best Windows laptop. It comes equipped with a 3:2 OLED display, but it also offers excellent performance and comes with a stylus that attaches magnetically to the side of the chassis. $1,000 at HP

More wallet-friendly deals to wrap up the week