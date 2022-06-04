Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

There have been lots of great deals this week despite Memorial Day having come and gone, some of which are still available to Walmart Plus subscribers through the weekend. But if you’re someone who cares more about smart home tech than the current highlights at Walmart, we’ve got an exclusive treat just for you.

Wellbots is offering Verge readers up to $80 off on select Google Nest devices until Sunday, June 19th. This includes two great options for video doorbells if you favor using Google Assistant in your smart home setup. The longstanding Google Nest Hello — now known as the Nest Doorbell (wired) — is $80 off when you use promo code VERGE80 at checkout, which drops the excellent wired doorbell to $149. While this model has been around since 2018 and offers a 1600 x 1200-resolution sensor with HDR, it’s also one of the few that permits 24/7 continuous recording via an added subscription tier. There just isn’t another doorbell out there that allows for so much recording flexibility, as well as Google Home syncing and worry-free, wired operation. Read our video doorbell buying guide.

Nest Doorbell (wired) $149

$229

35% off The Nest Doorbell (wired) is Google’s video doorbell for the Nest smart home system. It lets you see who is at the door on your phone or a Google Assistant smart display, even when you’re not home. Best of all, Wellbots is offering Verge readers an exclusive $80 off through June 19th when they use promo code VERGE80 at checkout. $149 at Wellbots

If you favor the Google Home app or Google Assistant, another option that’s on sale today is the battery-powered Google Nest Doorbell. This model is on sale at Wellbots for $129.99 ($50 off) when you use promo code VERGE50 at checkout. You might notice that it didn’t make the cut in our all-encompassing video doorbell buying guide, but it’s still a viable option if you require a battery-capable doorbell and cannot foresee yourself opting for an Amazon Alexa-infused device like the Ring Video Doorbell 4. It offers a sleek design that comes in multiple colors, as well as smart features like package detection. Just keep in mind that if you intend to run it on battery power instead of wiring it up, you’ll have to pull the whole doorbell off the wall and recharge it every couple of months. Read our review.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery-powered) $130

$180

28% off The latest generation of Nest’s battery-powered video doorbell has a tall form factor that comes in multiple colors: white, ivy, ash, and linen. The wireless device records 960 x 1280 resolution at up to 30 frames per second with HDR and night vision, and it can detect people, animals, vehicles, and packages. Wellbots is currently offering an exclusive $50 off to Verge readers when they use promo code VERGE50 at checkout. $130 at Wellbots

If you’re looking to see beyond your doorway, Google’s floodlight-equipped Nest Cam is down to just $199.99 ($80 off) at Wellbots when you use promo code VERGE80. This is our top pick for the best floodlight to use with Google Assistant, one that offers decent video quality and bright lighting that will help you illuminate your yard or driveway when selected subjects are detected (people, animals, vehicles, and packages). Those features are thrown in for free, however, if you want 24/7 video recording, it’ll cost you a subscription fee. One additional perk you unlock with the $6-a-month subscription is the Familiar Faces feature, which will notify you if someone you know is approaching your home — a tool that will (hopefully) leave you worrying a bit less about your regular mail carrier. Read our review.

Google Nest Cam with floodlight $200

$280

29% off The first lighting product from Google Nest, this floodlight camera features bright lights and a bevy of controls via the Google Home app. The camera — a battery-powered Google Nest Cam — attaches magnetically and via a power cable. $200 at Wellbots

Now for a deal that’s less about monitoring the goings-on outside your home and more about something that should be going on inside your home: some spirited multiplayer gaming!

The recently-launched Nintendo Switch Sports is currently on sale with its included leg strap on Amazon for $39.99 instead of its usual $49.99, saving you $10 on the physical copy of the Nintendo Switch game. If you have fond memories of Wii Sports, you will feel right at home with the title’s six minigames, since this is essentially the spiritual successor to the Wii classic. It may not be the cultural touchstone Wii Sports was, but it’s definitely a fun way to spend time with family — especially if you have kids or young relatives. Nintendo even plans to introduce a golf minigame later as free DLC... as if soccer and chambara weren’t enough. Read our review.

Nintendo Switch Sports $40

$50

21% off The spiritual successor to Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports has six minigames that utilize Joy-Con motion controls. Soccer, badminton, tennis, bowling, volleyball, and chambara can be played solo, as a pair, or with up to four participants in some cases. The physical copy of the game also includes a leg strap for use with soccer. $40 at Amazon

A few more Saturday savings