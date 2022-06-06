The Sony LinkBuds just got their first discount at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

We’re kicking off the week here at The Verge Deals with a pair of solid discounts on Sony earbuds. First off, Amazon is currently offering the first-ever discount on the Sony LinkBuds. Normally available for $179.99, you can currently get a pair for $158 at Amazon. This isn’t a massive discount, but it’s the lowest price we’ve seen yet for these unique earbuds.

The Sony LinkBuds are a clear departure from conventional earbuds, using an “open-style” donut-shaped design instead of the more typical silicone ear tips. This allows for better spatial awareness and, for some people, a more comfortable fit. And the LinkBuds provide crisp sound quality and excellent voice call performance. Though, as a result of their design, they aren’t very practical in louder environments. Possibly the coolest feature, though, are the controls, which allow you to tap the side of your head to control them instead of the earbud itself. Read our review.

Sony LinkBuds $158

$178

12% off Sony’s LinkBuds have a standout design that’s rooted in comfort and an airy, open sound. They also excel when used for voice calls, outshining pretty much all competitors. $158 at Amazon

$160 at Best Buy

However, if you’re in the market for something a little more conventional (with active noise cancellation, to boot), Amazon is also offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds for $228 instead of their usual $279.99.

The WF-1000XM4 earbuds are the latest model of Sony’s noise-canceling earbuds and are currently our favorite pair of wireless earbuds that you can currently buy. These earbuds improve on their predecessor in nearly every way, providing excellent sound and noise-cancellation, in addition to having some of the longest battery life among all the wireless earbuds we’ve tested. While the absence of multipoint Bluetooth support is a disappointment, we still consider the WF-1000XM4 a worthy consideration for anyone in the market for a pair of excellent noise-canceling earbuds. Read our review.

Sony WF-1000XM4 $228

$280

19% off Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4. $228 at Amazon

$230 at Best Buy

The 44mm configuration of the Apple Watch SE normally costs $309 but is currently on sale at Amazon for $229. The GPS and Wi-Fi-ready model of this smartwatch is an excellent device that incorporates many of the Apple Watch Series 6’s features but at a more affordable price point. Note that this particular discount only applies to the silver aluminum watch that includes a blue sport band, but you can always swap out the band later.

The SE largely does what you expect from an Apple-branded smartwatch. It’s capable of delivering notifications, using Apple Pay for contactless payments, and keeping track of fitness stats, in addition to several other functions. But to keep a more accessible price point, the SE cuts some of the features included in the Series 6 and 7, including an always-on display, as well as ECG and blood oxygen monitoring. While it may lack those higher-end features, the SE handles the basics remarkably well, thanks to its swift performance. Read our review.

Right now, you can still snag a free 128GB microSD card when you buy a one-year family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online at Best Buy. This bundle costs just $34.99 compared to its combined value of around $103, making this a great deal for new Switch owners or really anyone that could just use an extra microSD card. A 128GB microSD card usually costs around $34.99 by itself, so this is a good value just about any way you cut it.

Much like the individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, the family membership grants access to the online features used for a number of games, including Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8. It also allows you to access a growing library of classic games for the NES and SNES on the Nintendo Switch. One final perk to this membership is being able to use cloud storage for all of your save games, ensuring you always have your most recent data on hand.

The key difference with the family plan is the ability to share your login credentials with up to eight other members with their own Nintendo Online accounts, regardless if they’re all tied to the same console or not.

Nintendo Switch Online (annual family membership + 128GB microSD card) $35

$103

67% off You can get a complimentary 128GB microSD card for the Nintendo Switch when you purchase a one-year family membership to Nintendo Switch Online. This grants up to eight users access to online multiplayer and Nintendo’s catalog of retro games. $35 at Best Buy

Related The best deals on Nintendo Switch games right now

If the recent release of Diablo: Immortal or Apex Legends on mobile devices has you considering a convenient controller for your phone, the Razer Kishi mobile controller for Android is currently on sale for $44.99, half the original price of this $89.99 accessory. iPhone users can also find the Apple-compatible model of the Kishi on sale for $59.99.

While most Bluetooth-compatible game controllers can be used wirelessly with phones, it’s tough to find an elegant way to prop up your screen (unless you already have a controller / phone grip). The Razer Kishi, however, clamps around your phone, turning it into a Nintendo Switch-a-like, complete with triggers and shoulder buttons.

It’s worth noting that the Razer Kishi isn’t necessarily compatible with all phones, but it officially supports devices as large as the Samsung Note 10 Plus. Razer has put together a FAQ regarding the specific dimensions supported by the Razer Kishi, detailing a list of devices from major manufacturers that play well with this accessory. Read our review.

Best Buy and B&H Photo are both selling brand-new Sonos Roam and Sonos Move speakers for roughly the same price as refurbished models typically go for. The Roam Bluetooth speaker normally costs $179.99 but is discounted to $143, while the bigger, more powerful Sonos Move is on sale for $319.20 instead of its usual $399. Both of these speakers manage to pack some impressive sound quality into a portable form factor without ditching the connectivity features that Sonos speakers are known for.

For a more portable option, you might want to consider the Sonos Roam. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is perfectly suited for the pool or beach and is durable enough for most impacts. While the 10-hour battery life is somewhat disappointing, the Roam does offer built-in support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. In addition to hands-free playback control, the Roam also has Apple AirPlay 2 support, allowing it to seamlessly communicate with other compatible Apple devices on the same network. Read our review.

Sonos Roam $143

$180

21% off The Sonos Roam is a truly portable Sonos speaker with a rugged design that’s built to withstand the elements. It also features wireless charging and supports AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. $143 at Best Buy

$143 at B&H Photo

If you need a speaker with a little more juice, the Sonos Move may be the better option. While its weight and battery life make it a little tougher to tote than the Roam, the Sonos Move provides a far bigger sound profile. And thanks to its IP56 weatherproofing, you shouldn’t have to worry about leaving it outside during the rain (but don’t subject your tech to this if you can help it). In addition to seamlessly integrating with other Sonos speakers, the Move also includes Apple AirPlay 2 to easily pair with Apple devices in the vicinity. And, just like many other Sonos devices, playback on the Move can be controlled hands-free thanks to built-in support for Google and Alexa voice assistants. Read our review.

Sonos Move $319

$399

20% off The Sonos Move is a large speaker that’s designed to be moved around the house or used outside in the yard. It offers powerful sound and full support for countless streaming apps through the Sonos app. $319 at Best Buy

$319 at Sonos

Related The best Bluetooth speakers to buy right now

Two more deals you may want to check out...

A four-pack of Apple AirTags typically costs $99.99, but you can currently get a bundle of these trackers at Woot for $87.99. These coin-sized trackers use the “Find My” network to help you keep tabs on everything from luggage to pets.

Normally $99.99, Woot has discounted the Skullcandy Push wireless earbuds to $29.99 for anyone that’s cool with owning earbuds that have a bold metallic teal colorway. These water-resistant earbuds are capable of a total of 12 hours of playback per charge, and they charge over USB-C.