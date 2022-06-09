Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re hyped up today for gaming news, there’s a very special deal running now that you should check out. Humble has a new bundle collecting a whole slew of big Capcom hits from the last few years, including some remastered PS2-era classics. Some of the most notable include Street Fighter V, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter: World. As is often the case with a Humble bundle, proceeds go to charities, the developers, and Humble itself. This one has contributions going toward the ACLU and The Trevor Project.

As for the bundle itself, you can get in on the full package of 11 titles for $20 (or more, if you are in the charitable mood). At full price, these Capcom games are valued at $224 — so you’re getting a huge discount of over 90 percent. It also includes two 50 percent-off coupons for Monster Hunter Rise and Street Fighter V DLC. Each included game is for Windows PC, and you will be emailed Steam codes to activate each one. Since most of these games are a few years old (or older), they should play nicely on a Steam Deck as well.

There are also price tiers below $20 that award you fewer games, including a $10 tier for seven titles and a $1 tier for three games that still includes Street Fighter V. The offer ends 13 days from now, at 9PM ET on June 22nd.

92% off Humble’s Capcom bundle includes the following games on Steam when you opt to pay $20 or more: Monster Hunter: World, Devil May Cry 5, Devil May Cry: HD Collection, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, DmC: Devil May Cry, Ultra Street Fighter IV, Street Fighter V, Strider, Bionic Commando, and 50 percent off coupons for Monster Hunter Rise and the Champion Edition Upgrade Kit for Street Fighter V. $20 at Humble Bundle

Now, from PC game deals to a deal on a PC you can play those games on: the 15.6-inch Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is currently $1,399.99 at Best Buy, saving you $300 on this gaming laptop that already punches above its class, even at full price. If you can forgo the need for a built-in webcam or biometric authentication (like a fingerprint reader), then this laptop — which packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD — is a great match for most gaming needs. The large display can reach a 165Hz refresh rate, and the laptop has overall great battery life. It’s got a bit of the gamer aesthetic going, but may I say it’s a little on the more tasteful side? Read our review.

18% off The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is all RGB and all AMD. It delivers great battery life and exceptional gaming on battery. $1,400 at Best Buy

On the other side of the world of laptops, the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is down to a new low price of $279 for Best Buy’s deal of the day. This is an exceptional value for a midrange Chromebook, and for today only, it’s $140 off its regular price. It’s got a great backlit keyboard, a good selection of ports (including USB-C on each side), a microSD card slot, and a physical webcam shutter for privacy. Pair all of that with a 1080p touchscreen display that folds over, and you’ve got a nice package for getting schoolwork or general web browsing done. Just be aware that battery life is not its strongest point. Though, even with that in mind, the Flex 5 has held as our best midrange option in our Chromebook buying guide. Read our review.

Having just launched in March, the 2022 iPad Air is the most recently refreshed tablet in Apple’s stable. It shares a lot of hardware with the 2020 model, including all-day battery life and a sleep / wake button that features Touch ID, and it also touts Apple’s M1 processor. That CPU ensures it will be compatible with the new Stage Manager and external display features that Apple demonstrated at WWDC, as the M1 chip is a requirement for iPads to receive these laptop-like features.

If you’re in the market for the Wi-Fi-equipped iPad Air, the 64GB model is on sale at Amazon right now for $559 instead of $599. That’s not bad, but we’ve seen it dip lower than this $40 discount. The better buy right now is the 256GB configuration, which is currently $679 at Amazon and Walmart. That’s $70 off, and the added storage may be worthwhile, since 64GB can get a bit limiting very quickly. Read our review.

10% off The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. $679 at Amazon (256GB)

$559 at Walmart (64GB)

