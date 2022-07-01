Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This Friday, our deals deliver some Wi-Fi gains. If you’re in the market for a fast mesh Wi-Fi router or an upgrade to your existing one, then you’ve got some discounted options from Eero right now. Amazon-owned Eero is running a pre-Prime Day sale that drops its latest and greatest models to their lowest prices until July 11th for Prime members. Will these early Prime Day deals pale in comparison to the discounts when Prime Day actually lands on the 12th and 13th? We’ll find out together soon enough, but these deals are too good not to share with you now.

Let’s start with the highest-end model. The Pro 6E is the newest router from Eero, and it supports the wider 6GHz band to achieve faster speeds in supported devices. It also claims to deliver gigabit Wi-Fi speed or over two gigabit speed if you’re wired into the router. (Of course, your actual speed depends on the service you have.) If you’ve got the need for speed, then the 6E is your best bet. It normally sells for $299 for one router, but a single Pro 6E is at a new low of $179 at Amazon. That’s $120 off, with up to 2,000 square feet of coverage.

Need more coverage than that? A two-pack to cover twice the area is $299 ($200 off). Lastly, a three-pack gets the biggest discount, dropping from $699 to $419. Whichever package you choose, you’ll have a Wi-Fi setup that can support over 100 connected devices on your home network. Read our review.

If the Pro 6E is a little too costly, Eero’s discounts for Prime members also extend to the last-gen Pro 6 and Eero 6 line. The discounts aren’t as big, but they’re still good deals in our book. A single Eero Pro 6 is now $148 at Amazon, compared to its regular $229. If you need to step up to a two-pack or three-pack, you can get them for $259 ($140 off) and $389 ($210 off), respectively. Lastly, if you don’t feel you need the latest specs and just want something affordable that covers nearly any size home with a Wi-Fi 6 signal, the base Eero 6 with two extenders is just $159 ($40 off) at Amazon. Read our review of the Eero Pro 6.

Looking to really up your podcast game or, at the very least, show off your silky voice on Zoom calls? While the Shure SM7B is the holy grail that many people obsess over — it’s the one most folks use on big-budget podcasts — Shure’s MV7 is its almost equally talented younger sibling. You can get a Shure MV7 in black or silver for $219 at Amazon or B&H Photo, saving you $30.

This model gives you most of the same benefits and sound with a whole lot less hassle. The Shure MV7 supports plug-and-play operation via USB — compared to the SM7B, which uses only XLR and requires an audio interface to lift its low-output signal. The MV7 starts out at a lower price, and it’s now on sale for its best deal since the holiday season. You’re essentially getting some of that SM7B signature sound in a much easier to use package for about half the cost of the SM7B mic alone.

The affordable Hisense 55-inch U8G ULED TV is even more affordable now that it’s about $100 off at Amazon. This 4K TV supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and has full-array local dimming for a more realistic and accurate-looking picture. It’s also got HDMI 2.1 ports and variable refresh rate for your high-end gaming needs. The latter is particularly helpful for maintaining smooth frame rates in games like Elden Ring, which have some resource-intensive spots in the open world that are known to drop frames.

On the smart side of things, the U8G runs Android TV, so you may not feel the need to bother plugging a streaming device into it — keeping all four of its HDMI ports fair game for consoles, sound bars, or whatever else you need.

The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook continues to drop to new low prices, now hitting the clearance section at Best Buy for just $243.99. We previously saw it sell for $279, but today it’s a little cheaper, totaling $175 off. This midrange Chromebook has a great keyboard with a backlight to help you see it in the dark. It also has USB-C ports on both sides and a 1080p touchscreen that folds backward into a tent mode (hence the “flex” moniker). It’s powered by an Intel Pentium 7505 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and has a 32GB SSD. Read our review.

