We’re less than a day away from Prime Day 2022 kicking off. Those Prime member deals will begin at 3AM ET / 12AM PT on July 12th. But, as we saw last week, some companies aren’t waiting until then to begin striking prices down to the lowest that we’ve seen so far this year. For example, Google’s Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage is $100 off at Amazon and Best Buy (when you click activate later), costing $499 for the unlocked phone. It was already a stunning value at full price, but it’s truly in a class of its own for under $500. And, if you want the 256GB version, it’s $100 off, too, costing $599. Considering that the Pixel 6A will debut for $449 later this month, this might be the better deal for you.

This is the first time that we’ve seen such a big price drop for this model, though that’s not the case for the bigger, pricier (and, with an extra telephoto lens, more optically capable) Pixel 6 Pro. That one has seen a few price drops for $200 off, taking the price down to $699. That’s actually happening now at Amazon and Best Buy as well. But, if you value the smaller phone that has many of the same perks, check out the Pixel 6 instead. Read our review of both Pixel 6 phones.

Google Pixel 6 $499

$599

17% off The Google Pixel 6 is the new base model of Google’s latest flagship. It features the Google Tensor CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a rear camera with both 50 megapixels for its main wide-angle and 12 megapixels for its ultrawide. $499 at Amazon

There’s another great deal returning for today (and hopefully it lasts through the duration of Prime Day, too). It’s a $60 discount on the latest Apple TV 4K that includes the new Siri Remote. Normally $179, it’s $119.99 at Best Buy for the model that includes 32GB of storage. It’s very unusual for a modern Apple product to be discounted by such a large percentage. The 64GB model is $139.99.

In terms of audio / visual specs, there’s little that this streaming device can’t do. It sports the A12 Bionic chip and an HDMI 2.1 port with support for high frame rate content. If you own several other Apple devices, the Apple TV 4K will probably suit your entertainment center nicely. Read our review.

Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB) $120

$180

34% off The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support. $120 at Best Buy

If you don’t mind getting an iPad that isn’t the latest model, the 2020 iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $379 at Walmart (originally $599) in multiple colors. This is officially the lowest price that we’ve seen on this model, following the retailer’s Walmart Plus-exclusive deal event that offered it for $20 more. Like the newer model, this one features Apple’s latest Air design, complete with a Touch ID-equipped power button and a USB-C port. However, it doesn’t have the M1 chip. Instead, it has the A14 Bionic, which is still very capable. Read our review.

2020 iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) $379

$599

37% off The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button at the top of the device. $379 at Walmart

Take flight with this sweet deal on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch. At Best Buy, the remastered Wii game with modernized controls (with the option to use motion controls if you’re a purist) is $34.99. It normally costs $59.99.

While Skyward Sword isn’t usually very high on the must-play lists of Zelda experts (they exist!), it’s probably worth checking this one out if you consider yourself a fan — especially if the wait for Breath of the Wild 2 has been hard on you. Read our review.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $35

$60

42% off 2011’s Skyward Sword looks and plays better on the Nintendo Switch than it ever did on the Wii. Some other welcome improvements include autosaves, skippable dialogue, and optional tutorials that help to smooth over some of the pacing issues of the original. $35 at Best Buy

Let’s get you primed with more deals

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles for the Nintendo Switch is $24.99 at Amazon, down from its usual $39.99 price. These episodes take place before the more modern Ace Attorney titles.

The 2022 version of Samsung’s The Frame 4K television that doubles as wall-mounted art is $300 off, costing $1,197.99 at Amazon. This TV is mostly about the design, but it boasts impressive features, too, like a QLED panel with quantum dot color for deeper contrast as well as a 120Hz refresh rate to display fast-moving games.

If you’re in need of more microSD card storage for, say, your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, GoPro camera, or laptop, check out this deal at Amazon. You can get Samsung’s 512GB model for just $54.99.