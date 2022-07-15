Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The console restock scene has been slowly improving over the course of a few months, with the Xbox Series S on sale just about anywhere, the Xbox Series X available without nearly as much trouble as in the past, and even the PlayStation 5 getting more reliable restock windows. What’s still rare on those last two are any discounts or savings. But right now, if you act quickly, you may be able to get a deal on the Xbox Series X from Amazon.

During its Prime Day hangover, the e-commerce giant is allowing you to request an invite to purchase the Xbox Series X for a price of $441.17 (though it’s a bit of a moving target, as it was $443 just a moment ago). Request an invite on the product page while logged into your Amazon account, and then keep an eye out on your email to see if you’re one of the lucky ones chosen. If you are, you’ll have up to 72 hours to buy your console.

Xbox Series X $441

$500

12% off The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $441 at Amazon

$500 at Microsoft

We have seen Amazon do invite requests for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 before but never while extending a discount. I’ll acknowledge that this one might be a total crapshoot, but if you’re in the market for an Xbox, you might as well try to save some money here. Then your first $60 game will be effectively free. Best of luck!