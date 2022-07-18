The latest iPad Mini is selling at a major discount

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The best iPad deal during Prime Day was on the 2020 iPad Air, selling for $379 at Walmart ($220 off). But the newer, faster iPad Mini has taken its place with a $100 price drop at Best Buy that brings it down to $399.99. While you’re technically getting less tablet for your money — the Mini has an 8.3-inch screen compared to the Air’s 10.9-inch display — it features a slightly faster A15 Bionic chipset than what’s in the 2020 Air. It’s also similar in design, boasting a revamped look that includes slick, flat edges, a Touch ID-equipped power button, and a USB-C charging port. Read our review.

Apple unveiled the 2021 iPad Mini in its fall hardware event last year, so it’s possible that there may be a new version on its way soon. If the Mini is continuing to follow the Air’s trajectory, that could mean we’ll see Apple’s M1 chip inside, along with other small changes. Here’s what my colleague Dan Seifert thought about how the Air benefitted by having the M1 (spoiler: not as much as you might think!).

2021 iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) $400

$500

21% off Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor. $400 at Best Buy

Walmart is hosting a tremendous deal on the 2022 version of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop. Normally coasting around $2,000, Walmart has a great configuration selling for $1,599 flat. It features a 16-inch QHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a fast 165Hz refresh rate. It doesn’t disappoint in terms of specs, including the Intel Core i7-12700H processor, the RTX 3070, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read my review of this year’s Intel-based version.

It’s rare to find this model available — let alone on sale for the best price of the season. Compared to other gaming laptops, you’ll have a hard time finding better specs (along with a better typing experience) for your money.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (2022) $1,599

$1,999

21% off The Legion 5 Pro packs a 16-inch IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Inside, it features Intel’s Core i7-12700H processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3070. $1,599 at Walmart

Elgato’s lineup of products made for streamers and video content creators is rarely affordable, but this deal makes one of its niftiest gadgets $20 cheaper. Its Key Light Mini normally costs $100, but you can grab it for $79.99 at Amazon. It’s a rectangular, rechargeable light that’ll make you look better on camera, and it goes beyond what most other key lights are capable of.

It offers adjustable color temperature (from pure white to a more sunset-like orange) along with many brightness levels. The Key Light Mini boasts simple controls, and you can make adjustments over Wi-Fi through Elgato’s app. My favorite thing about it is that it’s magnetic, so you don’t totally need a tripod mount for it (although it has a tripod thread). Read our coverage.

Elgato Key Light Mini $80

$100

20% off The Key Light Mini is an 800-lumen light, and it features OSRAM LEDs just like its pricier next of kin, the $199.99 Key Light. Other key specs include a built-in battery that can last up to four hours and support for a 60-minute fast charge via its 15W USB-C charging port. Its color temperature can be adjusted between 2900–7000 degrees Kelvin. $80 at Amazon

A few extra deals

If you haven’t yet been convinced that prices of high-end graphics cards are in a bit of a free fall, you can get EVGA’s RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra GPU for $749.99 at Best Buy. This is $130 off its MSRP price, but it’s hundreds below the price it was selling at when GPU scarcity hit its peak, which has shown signs of ending in the past two months.

The Razer Kishi for iPhone is $54.99 at Amazon, which beats the previous best price by about $15. It’s true that Razer recently released its Kishi V2 for Android (an iPhone version will release later in 2022), but given my lukewarm reception of that newer model, I’d suggest going for this one instead. Read former Verge editor Sam Byford’s take on the Kishi for iPhone .

. Bose is hosting a summer sale on refurbished audio products, including $110 off its Bose Frames lineup, among other gadgets. Considering that the Bose Frames Tenor look cool and can play music might make their $139 price worth it to you.