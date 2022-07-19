Hisense’s 55-inch, HDR-ready U6G is a bargain at $378

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Prime Day 2022 may be done and dusted, but there are still plenty of deals worth checking out. For instance, Walmart has discounted the 55-inch configuration of the Hisense U6G ULED TV to $378, the lowest price we’ve seen for this model that usually costs $449.99. While it may lack the higher refresh rates found in pricier models, the low-cost U6G has a few impressive features, like Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus, for a more cinematic, contrast-rich viewing experience. This model also has Google Assistant built in, allowing you to control playback with your voice instead of having to frantically search for the remote for the hundredth time.

Hisense 55-inch U6G ULED TV $378

$450

16% off The latest Hisense TVs deliver an overall great experience for the price. The 4K TVs reportedly boast excellent image quality and Google Play, giving you access to a wide selection of streaming apps. They also support Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus. $378 at Walmart

For something that won’t cost as much, the second-generation Lenovo Smart Clock is currently discounted to its lowest price ever for today only, courtesy of Best Buy. This smart display typically sells for $69.99 but is on sale for just $34.99. In addition to serving up the time, this Google Assistant-powered smart hub is similar in form and function to the Amazon Echo Show, allowing you to control devices around your home, set timers, tell you the weather, and offer reminders for tasks.

Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd gen) $35

$70

51% off The second-generation Lenovo Smart Clock bears a striking resemblance to Amazon’s Echo Show and shares many of the same features, allowing you to control devices around your home using voice commands and access information via Google Assistant. $35 at Best Buy

Best Buy has discounted the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 to its lowest price ever. While it originally sold for 679.99, you can currently get this versatile Android tablet for just $379.99. This 13-inch tablet is equipped with a 2160 x 1350 resolution screen with Dolby Vision support. Uniquely, it has a built-in handle, from which you can hang it from a nearby surface or prop it up. The Yoga Tab 13 also includes a USB-C port for charging and a Micro HDMI port that allows it to serve as a secondary monitor in a pinch. This configuration has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage and is powered by a Snapdragon 870 mobile CPU. That chipset is more than sufficient for most mobile apps, but it will likely come up short if you’re planning to use it as a laptop replacement.

It’s worth noting that while this device makes for a handy monitor or streaming device, it isn’t compatible with Android 12, and its storage can’t be expanded via microSD cards like some other Android tablets, so you’ll have to rely on external storage if you run out of space.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 $380

$680

45% off The Yoga Tab 13 has a handle affixed to the back that allows the tablet to hang somewhere convenient or prop itself up. $380 at Best Buy

The Elgato Stream Deck Mk. 2 is normally available for $149.99 but is currently on sale at Amazon for $124.99, the lowest price ever for this helpful desk peripheral. The Mk. 2 Stream Deck shares much of the same functionality as its older counterpart giving you access to a suite of apps to control various programs on your desktop. Some other key differences include a detachable USB-C cable, a detachable 45-degree mount, and a swappable faceplate to apply different accents.

The Stream Deck is primarily targeted at streamers and content creators, as it provides them with programmable buttons to quickly execute a variety of tasks, like moderate their chat or adjust effects and backgrounds while broadcasting. However, the Stream Deck also offers plenty of functionality for those without a regular online presence, allowing you to control Spotify playback, mute yourself in a video call, or quickly rearrange windows on your desktop with the press of a button.

While every new subscriber to Paramount Plus can get a free week of streaming, you can currently get a whole month for free when you sign up before July 27th by using the code SOUTHPARK at checkout. While you still need to choose either a monthly or annual subscription and provide your billing info to check out, you can always cancel the service before your first bill is due (we won’t tell anyone, we promise). Paramount Plus is currently the home to not just movies and football via CBS Live but also a library of exclusive TV shows like Evil, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and, of course, South Park.

If you decide to elect for a monthly subscription and let it renew, you’ll be charged $5 at minimum for the Essential plan once your free month of service concludes.

Paramount Plus subscription $5 Paramount Plus offers access to thousands of episodes and shows from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more, as well as original content. Now through July 27th, new subscribers will receive a month-long free trial when they use promo code SOUTHPARK at checkout. $5 at Paramount Plus

Normally available for $179.95, Woot has discounted the JBL Charge 5 to $124.95, the lowest price we’ve seen for this waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The Charge 5 can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge, and it can even top off other devices because its large battery can serve as a built-in power bank. It also features multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, in addition to syncing playback with other JBL speakers with its PartyBoost feature.

JBL Charge 5 $125

$180

31% off The JBL Charge 5 is a waterproof, Bluetooth speaker that includes multipoint Bluetooth support and includes a built-in power bank for charging other devices. $125 at Woot

One more deal for the road

You can currently grab a four-pack of the Apple HomeKit-enabled TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for just $39.99 at Amazon, a $10 discount from their regular price. These handy devices allow you to add voice control to just about any device in your home and are compatible with Siri, as well as Google Assistant, Alexa, and other smart home platforms.