After Nanoleaf’s recent announcement of the new, limited edition Ultra Black Triangles to celebrate its 10th anniversary, it’s also running celebratory deals that run until July 24th. The smart home lighting company is discounting various starter kits (cleverly dubbed “smarter kits”) and various wall panel light expansion packs, with some getting discounts as hefty as 58 percent off. There’s a lot to browse on Nanoleaf’s site, but we’re highlighting the ones we feel are the best.

The biggest price drop is on the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles, which are down to just $49.99 for a five-pack smarter kit at Amazon and Best Buy. These triangles may be tiny, but they’re easy to expand into much larger forms that are kind of cute.

For the full-sized wall lights, the Nanoleaf Lines and Elements that offer a different aesthetic are selling at their lowest prices to date. On one hand, you have the Lines that give off a nightclub vibe, with a nine-light kit down to $169.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. On the other hand, you have the Nanoleaf Elements that have a more refined style, mixing a wooden look with white LEDs. Those are now down to $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

Nanoleaf may seem a little garish to some, but the app-connected lights are undeniably a unique addition to an existing smart home system. They’re compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and even IFTTT. Read our review of the Nanoleaf Lines here.

Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit $170

$200

16% off The Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit comes with an adapter and nine LED light bars, allowing you to add color to your wall in a variety of patterns. The lights can also sync with your music and mirror the colors on your display or make use of an assortment of pre-loaded scenes via a companion app. $170 at Amazon

$170 at Best Buy

Anker’s orb-shaped 637 MagGo magnetic charging station-meets-power strip is down to a new low of $69.99 at Amazon (click the on-page coupon) or directly from Anker (use code WSCPFLS15Q at checkout) for today only. This cute little thing is magnetic Qi charging business in the front, plug and port party in the back.

The star of the show is the magnetic wireless charging pad that sticks an iPhone 12 or 13 at a convenient upward angle for easy viewing on your desk as it charges. On the rear of the orb are three power outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. It’s a little power smorgasbord designed to keep your desk or workspace a bit tidier with lots of charging on tap. The maximum output is 65W, which is enough to charge a MacBook Air via its USB-C port. But be mindful that if you have a ton of stuff plugged into the charging orb, you’re not going to get peak charging speeds.

Anker 637 MagGo magnetic charging station $70

$100

31% off The orb-shaped Anker MagGo combines a desktop magnetic wireless charging stand for iPhone 12 and 13 models with a three-outlet power strip. It also has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a total of 65W of power output. $70 at Amazon

$70 at Anker

If you missed out on one of the best deals during Prime Day last week, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds selling for a new low of $198, you’ve got a chance to save even more. That is, if you’re cool with buying a refurbished model. Secondipity is selling the popular Sony noise-canceling earbuds in refurbished condition for $128.99 in either black or silver. I know secondhand earbuds may gross some folks out, but Secondipity claims that these should have minimal-to-no evidence of wear and tear. They come with original accessories. Plus, you get a 90-day warranty and a 30-day return window if they’re not up to snuff.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 don’t need much introduction around here. They are one of the best sets of noise-canceling wireless earbuds that you can buy today. They come in a compact case with wireless charging, and they sound excellent. The IPX4 water and sweat resistance add to their versatility, and they have a more refined look than comparably priced, fitness-focused buds. Read our review.

