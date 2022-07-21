The PlayStation Summer Sale is offering rare deals on games like The Quarry and Sifu

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’ve recently managed to secure a PlayStation 5, you can enjoy your new console while saving on a number of titles thanks to Sony’s Summer Sale promotion in the PlayStation Store, which lasts until August 3rd. Some highlights from the sale include PS5 and PS4 deals on the new teen-horror game The Quarry and martial arts title Sifu, both of which we don’t often see discounts on. PS4 owners can pick up the standard edition of The Quarry for $40.19 ($19.80 off), while the PS5 version is on sale for $46.89 ($23.10 off). In addition, both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Sifu, a challenging kung fu game wherein you must eliminate the martial arts masters who killed your father, are on sale for $31.99 instead of $39.99. Read our Sifu review.

Other notable games from the sale include PS5-optimized versions of God of War (now $9.99 instead of $19.99) and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (now $9.99 instead of $39.99), both of which are slated to receive sequels for the PS5. You can also buy Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $39.89 (about $30 off) and It Takes Two for $19.99 ($30 off), as well as a litany of older titles that are also available via Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription. Read our reviews of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, God of War, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Sifu (PS4 / PS5) $32

$40

21% off Sifu is a kung fu game in which players must eliminate the five martial arts masters who killed their father. $32 at PlayStation Store

Those heading out on a vacation soon might want to check out today’s deal on the GoPro Hero 10 Black. Right now, you can pick up the latest model for $349.98 direct from GoPro alongside a one-year GoPro subscription (if you’re a new subscriber). The popular action cam typically retails for $499.99 on its own, while a membership normally costs $49.99 a year, so the current deal saves you about $200. GoPro is also selling a Hero 10 bundle for $449.98 ($210 off), which comes with a one-year GoPro subscription as well as accessories like a spare battery, camera case, magnetic swivel case, 32GB SD card, and a shorty.

The fantastic action camera takes great photos and videos like its predecessor, yet it also comes equipped with a new processor that allows for higher frame rates and increased resolution capture. With it, you can shoot 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K at 120fps, and 2.7K at 240fps, as well as 23MP still photos. The GoPro subscription, meanwhile, grants you unlimited access to premium editing tools in the Quik app, unlimited cloud backup and auto uploads, guaranteed camera replacement, and even GoPro deals of up to 50 percent off. Read our GoPro Hero 10 review.

If you don’t mind buying refurbished products, the last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is currently cheaper at Woot than the entry-level Kindle, at least when purchased new. Right now, you can buy the ad-supported model from 2018 with 8GB of storage and a 90-day Woot warranty for $44.99 instead of $129.99, the price it typically sells for in new condition.

Like the latest Kindle Paperwhite, the last-gen model is a great waterproof e-reader with a six-inch, 300ppi display and support for Audible audiobooks, which you can listen to using a pair of Bluetooth headphones. It may not boast months-long battery life or USB-C support, but it will still last for weeks on a single charge and could be a good, budget-friendly alternative to Amazon’s pricier models. Read our review.

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but it looks like there are still some Prime Day deals lingering around. For example, you can currently buy an unlocked Moto G Stylus with 128GB of storage for $199.99 on Amazon instead of $299.99, which remains the phone’s best price to date. And if you’re on the market for a budget smartphone that comes with a stylus, Motorola’s Moto G Stylus remains one of the best you can buy.

In essence, the Moto G Stylus is a phone that excels at the fundamentals. It offers good battery life, performs well, and comes equipped with a 6.8-inch 1080p display you can use to take notes or doodle on. Admittedly, the 50MP camera isn’t the best, but it still takes decent shots, making this a good phone to grab if you can do without 5G. Read our review.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) $200

$300

34% off Motorola’s new Moto G Stylus is one of our favorite budget-friendly smartphones and, unusually for this price bracket, comes with a built-in stylus. It also performs relatively well and offers a large 6.8-inch LCD display. $200 at Amazon

A couple of more deals before you go...