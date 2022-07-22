Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with the speedy M1 Pro CPU is $250 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Whether you’re trying to make the most of your summer or planning ahead for the fall semester, our deals team is always busy chasing down deals. And if you’re a college-bound student looking for a powerful machine for content creation, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro likely fits the bill (if you can afford it). Thankfully, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently on sale at Best Buy and B&H Photo with an eight-core M1 Pro CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $1,749 ($250 off), matching the lowest price we’ve seen for Apple’s premium laptop.

In addition to providing some of the best performance and battery life we’ve seen in an Apple laptop, the 14-inch MacBook Pro offers extensive connectivity options, allowing you to use microSD cards or an external monitor without having to rely on a separate adapter. It also touts a beautiful Mini LED display — unlike the new M2 MacBook Air — and while some applications are still getting used to the new GPU architecture used with Apple’s new processor, the collection of features on the latest MacBook Pro makes it easy to recommend, especially at a discount. Read our 14-inch MacBook Pro review.

If you’re going to the pool or lounging at the beach, you can currently save on a trio of waterproof Bluetooth speakers from JBL, all of which are matching their lowest prices ever.

The JBL Go 3 is one of JBL’s smallest Bluetooth speakers — small enough to fit in your pocket. Normally priced at $49.99, you can currently get the Go 3 in select colors for around $29.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy. The waterproof speaker shrugs off things like water and sand easily thanks to its IP67 weatherproofing, and it can last for up to five hours on a single charge before needing to be topped off using the bundled USB-C cable.

The last-gen Flip 5 has a standard retail price of $129.99 but is currently on sale for $99.95 on Amazon and JBL. The Flip 5 is waterproof and sturdy enough to handle the occasional drop or tumble, and it’s capable of up to 12 hours of playback at a stretch. Like other models in JBL’s lineup, it also integrates JBL’s PartyBoost feature, which allows it to sync playback with up to two nearby JBL speakers.

Normally priced at $79.99, Best Buy and Amazon have made the JBL Clip 4 available for around $50. The speaker’s convenient clip-centric design allows it to find a home on just about any surface, and its battery can handle up to 10 hours of playback before needing to be recharged. Just like many of JBL’s other Bluetooth speakers, the Clip 4 is also sturdy enough to handle a day on the sand or a quick dip in the pool without missing a beat.

There might be plenty of summer left, but some of us are already preparing for a return to academia. Luckily, if you’re shopping for something to present to your favorite pupil, we’ve put together a handy back-to-school gift guide that’s chock-full of excellent suggestions. Below, we’ve even put together a list of all the discounts you can find on our favorite tech-centric gifts for students.

A four-pack of Apple AirTags typically sells for $99, but you can currently save $10 on the bundle at Amazon and Walmart. These coin-sized location trackers can help you keep tabs on virtually anything with the help of Apple’s robust “Find My” network. They’re also waterproof and feature user-replaceable batteries, which can last for over a year before needing to be replaced. Read our review.

Every pastel colorway of the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is currently on sale for $69.99 at Best Buy and Target, matching the lowest price yet for what is typically a $79.99 instant camera. The Mini 11 is our favorite instant camera thanks to its simple operation and solid picture quality. It does exactly what it says on the box, providing an easy point-and-shoot solution for producing physical photos. Just note that the film must be purchased separately.

The latest, 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is still matching its all-time low price of $399.99 at Best Buy in the purple colorway. Normally $499.99, this model of the Apple tablet brings a number of welcome changes to the hardware, including a larger display that lacks the home button and USB-C port instead of Apple’s Lightning connector. Read our review.

The Logitech C920s Pro Webcam is on sale at Best Buy and Target right now for $59.99 instead of $69.99. While laptop webcams are improving, few can compete with the quality that a standalone webcam can provide. The C920s Pro, for instance, can capture 1080p footage at 30 frames per second; it’s even equipped with a pair of built-in microphones for better audio quality.

A few more notable deals for the weekend...

