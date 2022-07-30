Amazon’s stunner of a smart thermostat is on sale for its best price to date

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon Prime Day is back, baby! OK, maybe not technically speaking, but so many Amazon devices are currently discounted at Best Buy and other retailers that it's giving us a major sense of deja vu. Right now, for example, you can buy Amazon’s excellent Smart Thermostat at Best Buy and Target for just $41.99 ($18 off) — a record low set during Prime Day.

The budget-friendly thermostat will mesh with most decor, and can even learn and adapt to your habits like more expensive options. Be aware, however, that you can’t integrate the device with voice assistants beyond Alexa, and there are no native temperature sensors. Still, if those caveats don’t bother you, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is a great option to consider, one that could potentially help you save money on energy bills. Read our review.

Some of Amazon’s smart displays and speakers are also back on sale today, despite the recency of Prime Day. If you’re looking for a smaller smart speaker, you can currently buy the spherical, fourth-gen Echo Dot for $19.99 instead of $49.99 at Best Buy and Target. The latest model may have launched in 2020, but it still sounds great for its size and allows you to set alarms, control various smart home devices, and carry out a host of tasks with just your voice. Read our fourth-gen Echo Dot review.

If you prefer a smart display you can watch movies on and use to look up recipes, Best Buy is also selling the second-gen Echo Show 5 for $34.99 instead of $84.99, as is Target. The small, 5.5-inch display makes for a great bedside alarm clock, namely because you can use it to quickly check the weather and snooze it with just a tap.

If you prefer something larger, however, you can also buy the 8-inch Echo Show 8 from 2019 at Best Buy for $54.99 ($55 off). The older display still sounds better than the second-gen Echo Show 5, and comes with a built-in shutter to block the camera. Sure, the 2019 model still comes outfitted with a measly 1MP camera and a slower processor than the latest Echo Show 8, but it’s still a capable Alexa-powered smart display that’s well-suited for the kitchen or living room. Read our second-gen Echo Show 5 and first-gen Echo Show 8 reviews.

Somehow, we’re already approaching the start of a new school year. And if you’re a college-bound student in need of a powerful Apple laptop that’s ideal for content creation, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is available to My Best Buy members today for its lowest price to date.

Regularly $1,999, you can buy the MacBook Pro in space gray with 16GB of RAM, an eight-core M1 Pro processor, and 512GB of storage for $1,699. The 14-inch machine offers an impressive selection of ports and grade-A performance, battery life that outperforms most other laptops we’ve seen, and a beautiful Mini LED display — something even the new M2 MacBook Air doesn’t have. Just keep in mind that My Best Buy is the retailer’s free rewards program, one that is distinct from Best Buy’s premium TotalTech service. Read our review.

