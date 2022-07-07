These Philips Hue deals on outdoor lighting might brighten your day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Even with Amazon Prime Day 2022 right around the corner, kicking off on Tuesday, July 12th, there are lots of early Prime Day deals to check out, in and out of Amazon. One of the standouts is on Philips Hue smart lights. There’s a promotion that’ll knock 15 percent off your total when you buy two or more outdoor lights. This includes outdoor lighting strips, accent lighting, as well as other Hue essentials you may want, like the Hue outdoor sensor and Hue Bridge, the latter of which lets you easily control and coordinate your smart lights through an app. This promotion will go lights out after July 17th.

If you’ve been itching to invest in a new wearable to get fit and keep closer track of your notifications, Wellbots is offering Verge readers some exclusive discounts that knock the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Sense down to their lowest prices to date. The Charge 5 normally costs $149.99 but is on sale for $109.95 when you use promo code 40VERGE at checkout. The more capable Sense is also discounted to $179.99 — down from its usual price of $299.95 — when you use promo code 120VERGE at checkout.

The Fitbit Charge 5 offers essential fitness tracking features in a slim and lightweight design, making it one of our favorite Fitbits in terms of value. However, the lack of physical buttons can sometimes make navigating menus difficult when you’re on the go. Read our review.

For something that’s great at the basics, plus some, the Fitbit Sense comes equipped with a more robust suite of fitness tracking metrics, allowing you to measure things like your breath rate and skin temperature. The fitness tracker has an Apple Watch-esque design, which may make it a more aesthetically pleasing option for you. While the Sense initially shipped with its share of bugs and performance issues, Fitbit’s firmware updates have addressed most (but not all) of its pain points. Read our review.

The HP Envy x360 13 remains our favorite budget laptop thanks to its moderately powerful hardware and affordable price point, and it’s even more affordable today at Best Buy. Normally priced at $1,049.99, the 13.3-inch Windows machine is on sale right now for $699.99, matching its lowest price to date.

The Envy features a 1920 x 1080 OLED display with touchscreen support, as well as Intel Iris Xe graphics. The discounted model also offers 8GB of RAM, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and 512GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The port selection might be somewhat limited, but the laptop’s extensive battery life, Thunderbolt 4 support, and impressive power, given its size, make it an ultrabook worthy of consideration. Read our review of the 2020 AMD version.

Finding a budget-friendly laptop with decent specs can feel like an uphill battle, but Acer’s Aspire 5 is one of those rare options that manages to pack in some fairly impressive hardware without breaking the bank. The high-end configuration of the Aspire 5 is currently on sale at Amazon for just $549.99 ($100 off), one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this midrange laptop.

The Aspire 5 features a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, in addition to 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. While we would normally recommend trying to find a discounted configuration that uses an AMD processor, the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU included with this model can still handle numerous productivity applications without much of a struggle. It also offers a comfortable, backlit keyboard and offers surprisingly powerful speakers for those times you’re left without headphones.

As far as connectivity goes, the Aspire 5 features an HDMI port for connecting to an external display, a trio of USB-A ports for peripherals, and a single USB-C connection for data transfer. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack and an Ethernet port. Read our review.

Two more deals for the road...

The second-generation Echo Show 5 released in 2021 normally costs $84.99, but it’s discounted to $34.99 for Prime members. This handy, screen-based version of the Amazon Echo is a great nightstand companion that can provide you with personalized news updates, entertainment, as well as the ability to control smart home gadgets via Alexa.

The handy Roku Streaming Stick 4K delivers even more bang for your buck today. Normally, this current model costs $49.99 but is currently discounted to $29.99, matching the lowest price we’ve seen yet.