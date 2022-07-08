Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is a streaming powerhouse that’s $20 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Finding a good show to watch after a long day of work can sometimes require too much brain power — at least if you’re as lazy as I am. That’s why a streaming device that’s simple to use, like Roku’s latest Streaming Stick 4K, can be so great. All of your streaming service apps are easily and quickly accessible in a big grid, and Roku even highlights free content that doesn’t require subscription services for those of us who are both lazy and cheap. While we wish there were support for Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C in the latest version, it does support Dolby Vision, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants.

Regularly $49.99, Amazon and Best Buy are both currently selling it for $29.99, which is just $1 shy of the streaming stick’s best price to date. It’s also only the second time this year we’ve seen the device sell for less than $30. Read our review.

Halo Infinite’s campaign might be available through Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost, but if you don’t subscribe to the service, you would typically have to fork over $59.99 to take advantage of the game’s single-player mode. Right now, however, Infinite is once again matching its best price to date just in time for non-Game Pass subscribers that want to be ready for campaign co-op, which could launch later this summer. Xbox One and Series X owners looking to buy the standard edition can purchase the game at Newegg for just $19.99, an all-time low we’ve only seen a handful of times this year.

In our review of the campaign, we called Infinite the best Halo game in a long time, namely due to the way it deftly balances old-school nostalgia with some of the biggest changes to shake the core Halo formula since the original title. Just to be clear, however, this discount is for the single-player Halo Infinite campaign — the multiplayer experience is free.

Noise-canceling earbuds are convenient when you’re on a noisy flight or trying to tune out distractions while working from home. Given that so many tend to retail for well over $100, they’re typically not something that the most budget-minded people can afford. Thankfully, Amazon is currently selling Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro in a variety of colors with a wireless charging case for $59, which is less than half their original asking price of $129.99. Walmart is also selling the buds for around the same price, give or take a dollar.

That’s an excellent deal on a pair of buds that boast good voice call quality as well as other perks. These include multiple swappable ear tips to help you find the best fit, customizable EQ settings, the ability to use either bud independently, water resistance, and more. While they can’t tune out the world as effectively as, say, the more expensive AirPods Pro, their noise cancellation impressed us for the price. If you’re looking for a great pair of budget-friendly buds that can help you focus while working remotely or traveling this summer, this is worth a look. Read our Liberty Air 2 Pro review.

Today’s deal on Asus’ Chromebook Detachable CM3 is worth a look if you’re in the market for an excellent convertible that won’t break the bank. Asus’ CM3 remains our favorite detachable, one that offers a built-in USI stylus, a comfortable keyboard, and long battery life. Unlike other similar Chromebooks, it also comes with a dual-folding kickstand you can use to stand the tablet up either vertically or horizontally. It can be slow when using Google services like Gmail, sure, but it’s fine for browsing the web and some light gaming. Just keep in mind that it only offers two ports, neither of which is a microSD slot, meaning you won’t be able to upgrade the storage capacity.

If the lack of such features doesn’t bother you, however, today would be a good day to pick up the CM3, as the Chromebook is currently matching its lowest price of the year. Regularly $369.99, you can buy it right now on Amazon with a MediaTek 8183 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage for $299.99. Read our review.

