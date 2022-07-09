Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

We’re just days away from the official start of Amazon Prime Day, and while many discounts have already arrived, all signs point toward a swell of deals that should reach their peak on July 12th and 13th. There are many popular categories of tech expected to receive sizable sales — a few of which our deals team discussed via Twitter Spaces earlier this week — but some of the bigger categories are wearables and smart home tech. Luckily, there are already some pre-Prime Day deals in both categories that are worth your attention.

First up is the GPS-equipped Amazfit GTR 3, which is down to a new low of $120.98 ($59 off) on Amazon in the gray colorway. The budget-friendly smartwatch features a round, 1.39-inch OLED display and runs Amazfit’s own Zepp OS, named after its parent company Zepp Health. One of the advantages of this OS is that it’s compatible with both Apple’s Health app and Google’s Fit app. Sure, it’s not going to give you the notifications and software robustness of an Apple Watch, but it’s rated to last up to 21 days on a single charge while tracking the usual fitness metrics we’ve come to expect from a modern wearable — i.e., your steps, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep habits.

On the smart home front, there are a number of worthwhile deals to consider right now, specifically on Google Nest products. The Google Nest Audio, for instance, is on sale at Wellbots for $59.99 with coupon code GOOGLE40, which knocks $40 off the speaker’s regular price when used at checkout. This matches the price we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Nest Audio is an impressive smart speaker with support for Google Assistant and good sound quality when streaming music — much better than you would expect for a speaker of its size. It can be paired with a second speaker for stereo sound, too, and with this deal price, you can nearly get two for the price of one. To be fair, this multi-speaker functionality has changed a bit since the Nest Audio came out, thanks to a certain lawsuit from Sonos. It doesn’t work as easily as it used to, but the functionality remains. Read our review.

If you already use the Google Home app for your smart home needs or you’re partial to using Google Assistant for voice controls, Google’s Nest Cam with Floodlight is an ideal solution for monitoring and illuminating the exterior of your home. And right now, it’s on sale at Wellbots for $189.99 ($90 off) when you use promo code GOOGLE90 at checkout. While we’ve seen this smart home device drop in price before, this is $10 lower than its previous best price.

In addition to its bright floodlights, one of the biggest strengths of the Nest Cam is that it offers facial recognition. This helps it detect family members and regular visitors, like the mail carrier, so you don’t get as many concerning notifications alerting you of every little thing as a danger to your home. The 1080p security camera also offers a range of other attractive specs, including night vision, two-way audio, IP54 weather resistance, a built-in battery, and 24/7 continuous recording (with an optional subscription). Sure, it’s not going to win any design or beauty awards, and it lacks a siren, but it makes for a valuable addition to any Google Home ecosystem. Read our review.

Completing our trifecta of Google Nest deals for today is the Google Nest Hub Max, a smart display that is currently available for an all-time low of $169 ($60 off) at Wellbots when you use promo code GOOGLE60. This larger sibling of the Nest Hub twins has seen some good discounts before, but this is an especially good one for the smart display, which features a 10-inch screen and sizable speakers that allow for some room-filling sound. And between this model and the smaller Nest Hub, this is the only one that offers video calling since it has a webcam. Its other big strength is its superb integration with Google Photos, a feature that makes it a fun addition to any kitchen counter or living room space. Read our review.

A few additional deals to kickstart your weekend

The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 has six individually-controllable outlets and is currently discounted to $46.99 ($33 off) on Amazon. It has surge protection, three USB-A ports for charging devices, and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Home app.

The Meross Smart Power Strip, a slightly cheaper option, also offers surge protection and smart connectivity, though it has four outlets and four USB-A ports. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $32.99 ($20 off) when you clip the on-page coupon. The big draw with this one is that it’s also got Apple HomeKit compatibility for some extra convenience when you’re smartening up some dumb appliances.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is currently on sale in the 45mm, GPS-only configuration at Amazon and Walmart for $314, its best price to date. The latest model remains features a larger screen than its predecessor and dust resistance, which help to further solidify it as the best smartwatch you can buy right now. Read our review .

. Now through the end of today, July 9th, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is available at Best Buy for just $24.99 ($25 off). It doesn’t sound particularly great and tap-to-snooze is somewhat unreliable, but the basic alarm clock does off a bright LED display, on-screen weather conditions, and support for Google Assistant, allowing you to issue a range of commands without ever getting out of bed. Read our review.