Jabra’s terrific Elite 3 wireless earbuds are just $59.99 today

Times are hard, we get it, which is why today’s deal on Jabra’s budget-friendly Elite 3 wireless earbuds stands out. They may lack the bells and whistles other high-quality buds offer, like multipoint support and active noise cancellation, but these are still among our favorites because they boast great sound quality, long battery life, and extreme comfort even for long periods of time. They also offer other niceties, including an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, the ability to use any earbud independently, and easy-to-use controls.

The Jabra Elite 3 offer terrific value for the money, especially since you can buy them today with their charging case for just $59.99 instead of $79.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. This may not be the all-time low of $48.54 we saw during Amazon Prime Day, but it’s still only $10 shy, and one of their best prices to date. Read our review.

Samsung only just announced its new slate of foldable phones, smartwatches, and earbuds, yet we’re already starting to see some good deals on a number of devices. Right now, for instance, you can get a free memory upgrade (so 256GB instead of 128GB) and a discount on Samsung’s Care Plus program, which covers damages, breakdowns, and more.

To get the offer, you must preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (starting at $999.99) or the Z Fold 4 (starting at $1,799.99) from Samsung. Those who opt for the Z Fold 4 will get a standing cover with a pen case, along with $100 in Samsung credit they can use on Galaxy accessories like the new Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, while customers who preorder the Z Flip 4 will get a free silicone ring or strap case.

AT&T is also offering a free memory upgrade and Samsung case when you preorder the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 from them. You can also find the same offer at Best Buy on the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. Samsung says both phones are more durable than their predecessors, offer a new processor, and have better battery life.

For those interested in the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (which start at $279.99 and $449.99, respectively, and are only compatible with devices running Android 8.0 and newer), Samsung will throw in a Wireless Charger Duo, which you can use to wirelessly charge both the smartwatch and your smartphone, and $50 in Samsung credit. If you trade in certain eligible smartwatches, you can also get a $75 or $125 discount depending on whether you’re looking to buy the standard smartwatch or the Watch 5 Pro.

Both of the smartwatches offer new capabilities, including the ability to measure skin temperature and turn on voice navigation on Google Maps, but Samsung says the Watch 5 Pro is more durable, offers longer battery life, and comes with outdoor-activity-friendly features like guidance on how to return your starting point while, say, hiking or mountain biking.

Finally, if you’re looking to buy the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for $229.99, preordering them from Samsung will get you a free wireless charger, $30 in Samsung credit, and up to $75 off with eligible trade-ins. Samsung says the true wireless earbuds offer the best noise cancellation of any earbuds in the Galaxy Buds lineup. However, we haven’t tested any of these new Samsung devices yet so we can’t confirm this is the case.

Is the $499.99 Xbox Series X out of your budget? Consider picking up the Xbox Series S instead, which is $249.99 at Adorama at checkout — a $50 discount and one of the better deals we’ve seen. While smaller, this is an affordable alternative that plays the same games as its pricier counterpart, plus you can also use it to play original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games. However, it doesn’t feature a disc drive and only offers 512GB of internal storage. Unlike the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, the Series S only plays games at a more modest 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution (and up to 120fps in supported titles). Read our full review.

Back-to-school season is officially underway, as are the sales. Right now, JCPenney is taking 35% off select dorm “essentials,” like Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11. This is our favorite instant camera for most people because it’s easy to use and offers good picture quality at a reasonable price point. While it lacks more advanced features, like a companion app you can use to edit photos or the ability to turn the flash off, it does offer nice perks like a built-in selfie mode. Right now, you can buy the Mini 11 for $71.99 instead of $79.99 from the retailer when you use the code DORMROOM, which is one of the better prices we’ve seen on the instant camera. Just note film isn’t included, so you’ll have to pay for that separately.

Google’s second-gen Nest Hub is still on sale for $54.99 instead of $99.99 at B&H Photo and Target, which is its best price ever. This is one of the better smart displays on the market, one that makes for an excellent digital photo frame and offers reliable sleep-tracking features. Read our review.

Govee’s new colorful Glide Tri Smart Light Panels are on sale for $139.99 through Govee’s Amazon storefront, which is a $60 discount and the first we’ve seen. You must click on the on-page coupon to get the discount, which you’ll see at checkout. The lights come with over 28 preset scene modes and are compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

You can buy Apple’s silver Magic Trackpad 2 for $99.99 instead of $129 at Amazon, which is just $10 shy of its lowest price to date. The trackpad offers customizable gesture controls, an edge-to-edge glass surface, and support for Apple’s Force Touch haptics. That means you can, for instance, press firmly on an address to find it in Maps.