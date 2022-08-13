iRobot’s poop-avoiding Roomba j7 vacuum is on sale for $200 off today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Great news, folks! Wellbots is currently taking up to $200 off cat Ubers — err, robot vacuums. OK, it may not be the most exciting news of the week, but most people would agree that there is nothing remotely fun about cleaning. Luckily, robot vacuums like iRobot’s Roomba j7 and Roomba i3 Plus EVO can expedite the entire process and make it a lot less hands-on.

Right now, you can buy the Roomba j7 — our favorite robot vacuum — for just $399 ($200 off) at Wellbots when you use promo code THEVERGE200 at checkout, which matches the robovac’s lowest price to date. The vacuum offers a wealth of great features, including scheduling, obstacle avoidance, the ability to map out your home’s layout, and Alexa, Google, and Siri support so you can start or stop the vacuum using only your voice. Plus, it isn’t likely to run over your pet’s poop, and if it does, you’ll get a new one for free within your first year of ownership.

While the base j7 doesn’t come with an auto-emptying docking station like the pricier j7, the latter is also on sale at Wellbots for $599 instead of $799 when you use the same promo code (THEVERGE200) at checkout. Read our Roomba j7 Plus review.

iRobot Roomba j7 $399

$599

34% off The Roomba j7 features obstacle avoidance that allows it to navigate around furniture and smaller objects that it deems hazardous. Besides cleaning on a set schedule, the j7 can also jump to work via voice commands or the Roomba app. Right now, can buy the robovac from Wellbots for $399 ($200 off) when you apply promo code THEVERGE200 at checkout. $399 at Wellbots

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus $599

$799

26% off The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership. For a limited time, you can buy it at Wellbots for $599 ($200 off) when you use promo code THEVERGE200 at checkout. $599 at Wellbots

If the Roomba j7 and j7 Plus are too expensive for you, Wellbots is also taking $150 off of the Roomba i3 Plus EVO. We think this is the best robot vacuum that can auto-empty, and right now you can buy it for just $399.99 ($150 off) — one of its best prices to date — when you use the promo code THEVERGE150 at checkout.

In terms of features, this excellent robovac shares the same suction level as the Roomba j7, along with nearly the same battery life. It also offers voice controls, scheduling, and smart mapping, so you can instruct the vacuum to stay clear of rooms that might suffer from a bit more clutter (it happens). Just be aware that the i3 Evo lacks obstacle avoidance and occasionally bumps into things like chairs, likely because it lacks a camera on board.

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO $400

$549

28% off Like its pricier j7 Plus counterpart, the more spartan iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Evo uses two rubber brushes and a side brush to clean. It makes up for its leaner features with a lower price and excellent software updates that have added functionality. You can buy it with an auto-empty base included for $399 instead of $549 from Wellbots when you use code THEVERGE150 at checkout. $400 at Wellbots

On the market for a fantastic OLED TV? You can currently pick up LG’s C2 in the 55-inch configuration at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy for $1,596.99 instead of $1,799.99, which is an all-time low. The newer LG model is brighter than its predecessor and offers new features, including the ability to log into different user profiles and a “dark room” setting that’s designed to reduce eyestrain. It also shares some of the best traits of the LG C1, namely a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync technologies, and a fast processor. Both TVs also boast a “Game Optimizer” mode, which is a settings pane that allows you to quickly access settings like refresh rate and latency.

LG C2 OLED (55-inch) $1,597

$1,800

12% off The LG C2 is available in a 42-inch configuration and is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles. $1,597 at Amazon

$1,597 at B&H Photo

If you’re interested in picking up Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, Eneba is currently offering a modest discount on the just-launched title. Right now, you can buy the acclaimed game for around $44.99 instead of $59.99 at Eneba when you use the promo code SpidermanR — yes, that’s “Spiderman” with a capital “R” at the end — at checkout. As The Verge’s Jay Peters recently noted in his hands-on piece, the 2018 rerelease of one of the best superhero games on the market is still enjoyable and plays brilliantly on both PC and the Steam Deck.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC) $45

$60

26% off Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a rerelease of the 2018 hit, which we once called one of the best superhero video games of all time. For a limited time, Eneba is selling it for $44.99 instead of $59.99 when you apply promo code SpidermanR at checkout. $45 at Eneba

A few more deals to kickstart your weekend