Google’s Pixel 6 Pro is more affordable than ever at $649

You have another chance to get a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro at their lowest respective prices. The 6.4-inch Pixel 6 is $100 off, costing $499 unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, or through the Google Store. The pricier Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display, a higher-res screen, more RAM, and most notably, a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom on its rear that sets it apart from many flagship phones out there. It normally costs $899, but you can get it for $649 through Amazon, Best Buy, or at the Google Store. To put the price in context, this beats the Prime Day price by $50.

You can nab these phones at Target, too, and if you’re very lucky, you may find an especially good deal at your local store on the Pixel 6 Pro. Some Reddit users found the Pixel 6 Pro on clearance for just $270. Others have come across it for $449. Don’t count on finding these deals, but it can’t hurt to stop by and check things out.

The Pixel 7 series phones are coming up on the horizon of tech launches this fall, so keep that in mind if you’re thinking of buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. At this point, you definitely shouldn’t pay more than this deal price for either phone. But even though they’re coming on a year old, they’re still a great value in terms of specs and camera performance. And, if your eyes are on the Pixel 6 at $499, paying $50 more will get you a considerably better value than the newer Pixel 6A that typically sells for $449. Read our review.

Nintendo recently released the latest batch of remastered tracks as paid DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s actually wave two of six coming to the game, which is an amazingly long tail of support given the game is a 2017 rerelease of the original Wii U version that launched in 2014. If for some reason you don’t own the game yet, you can grab the digital or physical edition for $39.99, the lowest price that we’ve seen for this must-own Switch game.

If you’re in the market for a high-end gaming and creator-focused laptop, Best Buy has the latest Gigabyte Aero 16 selling at a stellar price for today only. It normally costs $2,349.99, but you can pick one up for $1,399.99. You won’t find specs like this in other similarly priced laptops. Starting with the display, it features a 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio 4K OLED panel (3840 x 2400), and it just keeps getting better. The processor is Intel’s Core i7-12700H, and it features Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti graphics chip, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

While it’s short on ports, with just a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB-C 2.3 Gen 2 port, it includes a mini USB-C dock of sorts that adds on HDMI, an ethernet port, Mini DisplayPort, and a USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 port. You’ll be giving up one of your USB-C ports, though.

Gigabyte Aero 16 $1,400

$2,350

41% off This configuration of Gigabyte’s 16-inch Aero laptop includes a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 3070 Ti for solid gaming performance. $1,400 at Best Buy

My colleague Monica Chin reviewed a more high-end and costly version of the Aero 16, and I’d expect many of the same pros and cons to carry over to this more affordable version. Don’t expect much from its battery output, and it likely won’t be the coolest, quietest rig in the room wherever you plan to use it. But for the money, this seems like a great value in terms of power and specs. Read our full review.

A couple more deals for the road

If you own a gaming PC (or perhaps a Steam Deck), you owe it to yourself to at least consider chipping in $30 for the latest Humble bundle batch of games. Paying that much will get you ten Resident Evil games as well as a 50 percent off coupon to pick up Resident Evil Village. I’m not sure about you, but I like to stock up on spooky games ahead of Halloween. Contributions to this bundle will provide humanitarian crisis relief to the people of Ukraine.

The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds, featuring a wing tip to ensure a snug fit during strenuous physical activities and active noise cancellation to help you focus on the audio, are still $20 off at Amazon. Normally $200, they’re $179.95. Read our review .

. Eneba is selling the digital version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC (Steam) for $43.87, which is well below the normal $59.99 cost. Keep in mind that the price may fluctuate by a few dollars depending on when you look at the deal, and that you may need to switch the site’s region to see your local currency.