In addition to inching toward the season of new tech launches, we’re also approaching the release of fall TV show and movie releases. If you’re looking for an extended trial to a streaming service, Best Buy is offering a free three-month membership of Apple TV Plus. The only stipulation here is that you must be a new or returning subscriber, so it won’t automatically add three months to an existing plan.

An Apple TV Plus subscription normally costs $4.99 per month, so you’re getting $14.97 of value for free. It’s much better than the usual seven-day free trial that Apple typically offers, and by activating three months now, you’re covered into November. That means you have plenty of time to catch up on shows like For All Mankind and even watch Friday Night Baseball games all the way down to the postseason race.

Apple TV Plus free three months (new and returning subscribers) $0

$15

100% off Apple’s streaming service has a variety of original programming like Severance, Ted Lasso, best picture winner Coda, and even live MLB games on Friday nights. It normally runs $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial or included for three months with the purchase of an Apple device. $0 at Best Buy

Something must be in the water when it comes to Apple deals right now. Yesterday, we saw a nice discount on the new M2 MacBook Air, and today, there’s a great deal on the last-gen M1 MacBook Air. Now, you might think with the new M2 out, there’s no longer a reason to consider the M1 Air from late 2020, but given the M2 model’s price increase, the M1 MacBook Air is still an excellent value — especially for a sale like this. You can get the MacBook Air with M1 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM for $849.99 ($150 off) at Best Buy.

You’re limited to just two USB-C ports with no handy MagSafe charging port, like the M2 Air has, but the M1 MacBook Air is still a great computer for everyday use. Frankly, I work day in, day out on one — as do many Verge writers — and it’s hard to deny that value you’re getting for about $850. Even in 2022, the M1 Air is a good bargain. Read our review.

It feels like every week, there’s a notable graphics card deal to talk about, as GPUs continue to decline in price. Today, you can get the EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra for $652.99 ($167 off) at Amazon. We covered this one recently when it was available as B-stock directly from EVGA. That refurb deal is actually still going, and you can pick one of them up for $579.99, but the Amazon deal for a new one may be even more enticing for anyone who wants stellar 1440p performance with fast frame rates. This GPU has colorful RGB lighting to show off a bit if you’ve got a PC case with a viewing window.

If you’ve got a great video card like that, here’s a solid monitor to plug into it. The ultra-wide 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Mini LED gaming monitor is $1,599.99 ($700 off) at Amazon. All the recent buzz may be about the upcoming Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor and other weird monitor designs coming out, but the Neo G9 is still the most outlandishly curved and feature-packed to beat. This version has Mini LED backlighting for excellent and accurate brightness levels, a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Its massive size may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it makes for quite the immersive gaming experience as well as a great productivity tool. And with this discount, you could buy two of them and still come in under the Ark’s $3,500 asking price. Read our review.

