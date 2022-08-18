Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

New HBO Max owner Warner Bros. Discovery has been playing fast and loose with content recently on the streaming service as a result of fallout from the messy megamerger. Even though it’s been shedding shows and movies from the service to save money — and even canceling late-stage projects — it’s trying to course-correct any lost subscriptions by offering a new deal to bring in subscribers.

New and returning subscribers can get 30 percent off a one-year subscription to HBO Max when signing up and prepaying the full year by October 30th. This knocks the ad-free plan down to $104.99 instead of $149.99 for the year (equivalent to $8.75 per month), and the ad-supported plan goes from $99.99 to $69.99 (equivalent to $5.83 per month).

It may be an obvious attempt to lock people in for a full year, but it covers next week’s premiere and season run of the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon and more — at least, what’s not already been canceled.

It’s hard to predict what the future service combining HBO Max and Discovery Plus will look like, but it’s hard to imagine that app can get much worse than HBO Max’s current one. In the meantime, if you’ve been interested in HBO Max anyway, you might as well save as much as you can on it.