After a week of solid deals, we’ve got some bangers to cap off your weekend. Starting off, Woot has excellent prices for some of Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones — both for those who prefer over-ear cans and true wireless earbuds.

You may be no stranger to the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, and for good reason, as they were our top pick for the best headphones you can buy for quite a while. Their title has been usurped by the newer and pricier WH-1000XM5, but the XM4 remains an excellent option with great sound quality, noise cancellation, and the ability to fold down for easier storage (a glaring omission of the new model’s revised design).

Woot is offering the WH-1000XM4 headphones for a one-day deal price of $269.99 (about $80 off), but if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber and you order through the Woot app on iOS or Android you get an added $20 discount. This drops the price to $249.99 with free shipping, which matches the low price on these that we last saw around the holidays. Read our review.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $250

$350

29% off These over-ear headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. They can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and provide a comfortable listening experience with plush ear pads. Amazon Prime members can get an additional $20 off by buying through the Woot app on August 20th. $250 at Woot (in-app)

$350 at Best Buy

If earbuds are more your jam, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are also on an excellent offer from Woot — though there are further stipulations you need to know. Woot is selling an imported, international model of the Sony WF-1000XM4 Bluetooth noise-canceling earbuds for $199.99 ($80 off) on its site. There’s nothing physically different about these earbuds, which are in new condition, but since they’re imported, the only warranty is a 90-day one provided by Woot. If you’re unsure, there’s also a 30-day return window for a little peace of mind. The extra-special deal is for Amazon Prime subscribers who order via Woot’s app today, and can get an extra $20 off, dropping the price of the buds to $179.99 ($100 off).

The WF-1000XM4 (we know, Sony names are convoluted and terrible) still hold the crown of the best earbuds to buy in our buying guide, thanks to their superior noise cancellation, detailed sound quality, and awesome battery life. Read our review.

Sony WF-1000XM4 $180

$280

36% off Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4. Amazon Prime members can get an additional $20 off on an imported international model with a 90-day warranty by buying through the Woot app on August 20th. $180 at Woot (in-app, 90-day warranty)

$250 at Best Buy

Now there’s just one more deal worth mentioning in Woot’s obsessive attempts to get you to download and use its app. The Animal Crossing Edition of the Nintendo Switch console is down to $269.99 ($30 off) for Amazon Prime subscribers via the Woot app — others get it for just $10 off. Yes, this is the same Switch launched back in 2017, not the fancier OLED version, but it’s hard to deny this cute colorway and design. I can speak from a little experience here, as this edition is one of the three Switches I own (I may have a problem), and it’s by far the most charming.

Tragically, you don’t get a pack-in copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with this Switch, but the Joy-Cons and embossed design on the rear are quite the treat. Plus, the $40 saved on this one-day deal offsets most or all of the cost of New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey — which are all on sale right now.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition $270

$300

11% off Nintendo’s Animal Crossing-themed console takes the standard Switch and dresses it up with light blue and green Joy-Cons, color-matched hand straps, a white dock adorned by the Nook family, and a unique embossed pattern on the console’s back panel. It doesn’t come packaged with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizon, but it perfectly matches the game’s aesthetic. $270 at Woot (in-app)

Alright, now for a great deal that’s available to anyone: Samsung’s original Galaxy Buds Pro in white are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $129.99 ($70 off). That’s nearly matching their all-time low from Black Friday 2021. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are coming out very soon, and in our review, they are looking and sounding very good, but they also cost $30 more than the prior model. If you don’t feel the need to be on the cutting-edge with the latest model, this deal on the older Galaxy Buds Pro is an exceptional value — especially if you favor Samsung phones, as some extra features are exclusively within the Galaxy line.

The original Galaxy Buds Pro sound great, offer good active noise cancellation, and IPX7 sweat and water resistance. Their microphones may not be up to snuff compared to newer earbuds, but the money saved may help you to forgive. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $130

$200

36% off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds. $130 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy

