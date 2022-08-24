Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro may be getting a lot of attention — and deservedly so — but if you don’t mind not having noise cancellation or multipoint support, the lower-tier Pixel Buds A-Series are a great deal at $69.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale for that nice price at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Google. This deal takes $30 off these earbuds, which were already fairly affordable at the original full price of $99. We’ve seen them fall to $79 with some regularity, but this is the lowest price yet. They don’t offer noise cancellation like their new, pro brethren, but they do a fine job of isolating audio with multiple sizes of ear tips — plus, the small protruding wings keep them locked in your ears for a secure fit. If you’re a Pixel phone user (yes, there are dozens of us), then the Pixel Buds A also offer easy access to the Google Assistant. You can call upon it with just a wake word while wearing the earbuds, and the assistant will also read messages and notifications to you as they come in. Read our review.

If you’re in need of a USB adapter or hub, today’s one-day deal on Satechi products at Amazon is worth checking out. One of the standout discounts is on the Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter for $63.99, which is $16 off its regular price of $79.99. USB-C hubs are a dime-a-dozen kind of gadget these days since many of us live the #donglelife, but this quality hub is worth spending a few bucks more on.

This Satechi adapter has three USB-A 3.0 ports, full-size and microSD card slots, an ethernet port, HDMI-out, and a USB-C port for passthrough charging up to 60W. That wattage makes it the perfect companion for Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, and the space gray model that’s on sale matches that Mac colorway.

Newegg is offering a very enticing deal on one of the biggest remastered releases to come to the PC this year. You can get a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for Steam and a three-month membership to Microsoft’s PC Game Pass together for $66.99 (about $23 off buying them separately). What a world, where you can play one of the best PlayStation-made games with some of the best Xbox games via your PC.

Spider-Man Remastered is the remaster of the great game from 2018, now with unlocked frame rates and higher performance that can be flexed on beefy gaming PCs — going beyond its PS5 version. Uniquely, if you have a Steam Deck, you can take the game on the go. As for the three months of PC Game Pass, you get access to all kinds of titles ranging from Halo Infinite to Powerwash Simulator and Death Stranding. The digital code works for new subscribers or for simply adding time to ongoing plans. Game Pass is commonly known as the best deal in gaming, at least until Microsoft keeps acquiring more studios and, one day, muscles the price skywards.

Elsewhere in the world of excellent PC gaming deals, today is the last day to get in on the Resident Evil Decades of Horror offer from Humble Bundle. This bundle includes 10 titles from the Resident Evil franchise, including recent remasters and remakes, for just $30 (combined savings of $245). Since Humble Bundles are fundraisers, you can choose to pay more or less: $1 gets you a few games from the selection, and anything above $30 is just more money you can choose to direct towards Humble, Capcom, or Direct Relief.

The discounted bundle that costs $30 includes Resident Evil, the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2, Resident Evil 0, and even a coupon for half off the latest in the series — Resident Evil Village.

All titles are digital versions that can be redeemed on Steam. The offer expires tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT.

“Got some rare things on sale, stranger!”