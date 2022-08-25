Google’s Nest Wifi mesh router bundles are up to $150 off right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Tired of your Wi-Fi slowing down depending on where you are in your house? It might be a good idea to extend your Wi-Fi coverage, especially now that we’re currently seeing some excellent deals on Google’s Wi-Fi 5-capable Nest Wifi routers and Points. Right now, for instance, you can buy the Nest Wifi router and two Points for $199 instead of $349 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Wellbots.

The router claims to cover up to 2,200 square feet on its own, while the two additional Points should be able to provide a speedy, reliable Wi-Fi signal that’s good for up to 5,400 square feet and 300 devices. That makes it perfect for larger spaces or homes with thick walls. Moreover, each included Point doubles as a Google Assistant-equipped smart speaker, meaning you can use them to issue router-specific commands, play music, control smart home devices, and carry out a range of other convenient tasks via your voice.

Note that if you live somewhere smaller or you simply don’t require that much coverage, you can also buy Google’s mesh router right now with just one additional Point from Wellbots and Best Buy for $149 ($120 off). Read our review.

If you’re in the market for a competent gaming laptop, B&H Photo is selling Lenovo’s 15.6-inch Legion 5i in black as part of a one-day sale with a 12th Gen 2.3GHz Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6) GPU for $1,699 instead of $2,029.

We haven’t reviewed this model yet, but it seems to offer some nice specs, including a fast 165Hz refresh rate for its 1080p IPS panel. It also comes with a backlit keyboard and a good port selection that includes Thunderbolt 4 support. There are some downsides, however. The battery life looks to be decent but is nothing extraordinary, and at just over five pounds, this isn’t exactly the most portable gaming laptop out there.

Lenovo Legion 5i $1,699

$2,030

17% off Lenovo’s Legion 5i gaming laptop boasts a fast 165Hz refresh rate as well as a 1080p IPS panel and Thunderbolt 4 support, although the battery life doesn’t seem to be particularly good on paper. $1,699 at B&H Photo

The Fire TV Cube is one of our favorite streaming devices and probably one of the more unique offerings out there. After all, you can use the cube-like device as both an Alexa-equipped smart speaker and a 4K streaming device. It comes with other niceties, too, like support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus, along with the ability to receive Alexa commands without a remote (even when your TV is off). Best of all, it’s faster than other streaming devices in Amazon’s current lineup, albeit slightly.

If you don’t mind that the Fire TV Cube doesn’t sound as great as other Amazon smart speakers due to its tinny, built-in speaker, you can pick it up right now at Amazon and Best Buy for $69.99 ($50 off), which is nearly its best price to date.

There’s nothing more frustrating than a slow Wi-Fi connection when you’re trying to meet a deadline or stream a TV show. If the Google Nest Wifi’s Wi-Fi 5 spec isn’t cutting it for you, the Eero 6 Plus mesh routers are seeing equally notable discounts. If you just need a single router, it costs $111 from Eero or Amazon. A two-pack or three-pack will run you $191 or $239, respectively.

These routers don’t match the great coverage of the Nest Wifi, with a single Eero 6 Plus covering 1,500 square feet versus 2,200 square feet. However, a three-pack can cover 4,500 square feet, which should work well for larger homes. Each Eero 6 Plus router is a dual-band, gigabit system that supports over 75 simultaneously connected gadgets.

More deals we’re digging today