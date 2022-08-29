Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have hit a new all-time low price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re preparing to go back to school and require a more powerful laptop than the new M2-powered MacBook Air, you might want to consider investing in Apple’s 14- and 16-inch Macbook Pro models today now that they’ve dropped to new all-time lows. Best Buy is currently selling the 14-inch, M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro in space gray with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,599, a record-breaking $400 discount. The 16-inch configuration, meanwhile, is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon with Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 10-core CPU, and a 16-core GPU in space gray for $2,099 ($400 off).

Both laptops offer lightning-fast performance that makes them ideal for content creation and creative work. Unlike the new MacBook Air, they each offer stunning Mini LED displays as well and some of the longest-lasting batteries we’ve ever tested. They also tout a terrific selection of ports, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI port, and a full-size SDXC slot. Plus, you can use the 16-inch MacBook Pro with three external displays and a 4K TV at the same time. Read our 14- and 16-inch Macbook Pro reviews.

It’s not every day you come across a great pair of wireless earbuds for under $50, which is why today’s deal on Jabra’s Elite 3 wireless earbuds is such a standout. Regularly $79.99, they’re currently available for just $49.99 at Amazon, which is about $1 shy of their best price to date. They don’t offer active noise cancellation or multipoint support like Jabra’s pricier models, however, they remain a fantastic pair of budget-friendly earbuds thanks to their great sound quality and long battery life. The Elite 3 also allow you to use either earbud independently and sport an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning they can handle a bit of sweat and the occasional splash of water. Read our review.

38% off Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds have a refreshed design that’s more stylish than the company’s past earbuds. While they don’t have many frills or extra features, they fare well in the key areas of sound quality, comfort, and battery life. $50 at Amazon

If you want to give your ears a break and don’t mind forking out extra money to do so, Bose’s Frames Tempo can protect your eyes from the sun and play music simultaneously, making them a great alternative to a traditional set of in-ears. Typically $249, the sunglasses are currently on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy for $174, a new record low.

The Frames Tempo are particularly well-suited for hikers, runners, cyclists, and others who spend a lot of time outdoors, namely because they sit securely on your face no matter how much you move. Admittedly, the audio-equipped Bluetooth sunglasses offer less bass and don’t sound quite as immersive as in-ear headphones due to their design, but we still liked both their sound and voice-call quality, as well as their easy-to-use controls and included USB-C port. Read our review.

Whether you’re embarking on a vacation or simply headed to work, a video doorbell can provide some added peace of mind when it comes to home security. Luckily, the Blink Video Doorbell, our favorite budget video doorbell, is on sale right now at multiple retailers. Normally $49.99, it’s available for $39.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is the cheapest the battery-powered doorbell has gone for since Amazon Prime Day. You can also buy the full system — which comes with a Sync Module 2 wireless hub for free local storage and on-demand live views — for $59.98 instead of $84.98 at Amazon.

The Blink video doorbell is limited to 1080p video and doesn’t offer as many smart features as more expensive rivals, true, but it’s still a good doorbell that offers the basics, including motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, and two-way audio. Plus, you can get up to two years of battery life with a single pair of AA batteries or hardwire it for constant power, which will also allow it to take advantage of your existing doorbell chime.

A few more deals to start your week off right...