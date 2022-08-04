Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Pixel 6A from Google is just a week old, but there’ve been notable promotions running on it since before it came out. Now, you can get the Pixel 6A for an outright discount of $50 off at Amazon, knocking the price of the sage and charcoal colors down to $399 — no included gift card or earbud stipulations to worry about. This is a moderately priced phone, now priced even better for a limited time. Be sure to click the on-page coupon to get the full discount at Amazon, so each color becomes $399 at checkout, and don’t be fooled by any third-party sellers that may appear with a similar deal that lacks the coupon.

While the Pixel 6A is a bit of a departure from previous A-series phones from Google, it’s an exceptional midrange option that puts speed and performance at the forefront. It uses the same Google Tensor CPU as the pricier Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships, with a claim of five years of security updates. Where Google pared things back was with premium features like wireless charging, water resistance, and the megapixel count of its main camera — though its smaller 6.1-inch OLED may be a blessing to anyone wanting a (somewhat) single-hand-friendly phone. Read our review.

As data breach after data breach continuously reminds us, we need to keep our digital lives under a safe lock and key. One of the easiest ways to do that is by using a proper password manager like 1Password, which automatically generates difficult passwords and encrypts them so you never have to worry about remembering or typing them in yourself. Thankfully, 1Password is offering an exclusive discount for Verge readers throughout the month of August. If you’re a new 1Password subscriber, you can get a one-year individual plan or family plan for 50 percent off.

An individual plan covers you across your devices, normally for $2.99 a month. This deal drops the subscription to just $17.94 for the year instead of $35.88. As for the family plan, it offers you up to five separate accounts for $60 a year ($5 a month), but the current discount makes it just $30 for the first year. You don’t have to worry about any promo codes or special coupons on this one, either. Just use the links here, and the deal will automatically apply.

1Password subscription (family plan, annual cost) $30

$60

50% off 1Password’s family subscription grants up to five people individual access to 1Password’s services. Typically $5 a month, this limited-time deal brings the price down to $2 a month for up to a year. $30 at 1Password

If you want to upgrade your streaming device and you’re already living in Apple’s walled garden, you may want to consider the latest Apple TV 4K, which is currently on sale with 32GB of storage for $119.99 (about $59 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s deal is just $10 more than the all-time low we saw during Prime Day — and is one we don’t see very often.

The Apple TV 4K supports (as you might expect) 4K resolution as well as HDR. In addition to a fast processor that should keep it running for years to come, it can be used as a mini game console with an Apple Arcade subscription. It may be pricier than the typical streaming dongles from the likes of Roku and Amazon, but it’s also much more futureproof, with support for HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and even the Thread standard.

Oh, and did we mention that the remote is finally a conventional remote and no longer a touchpad-reliant mess? Because it is. Read our review.

Amazon’s latest Echo Show 10 is on sale from Woot for $179.99, which is its best price to date. The 10.1-inch smart display usually sells for $249.99, so this is a sizable $70 off on the third-gen model. While lots of Echo devices are very similar, with Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant fetching requests for things like recipes and tackling all kinds of smart home controls, the Echo Show 10 is very unique thanks to its motorized base. It physically turns the screen toward you so you can always see it. That may sound a little creepy at first, but the camera has a privacy shutter for when you don’t need it. Also, if you’ve ever tried having a video call with someone while trying to multitask, you may appreciate how excellent the Show 10 is for video calls. It’s also a good way to make sure other family members stay nicely in frame on calls with you, if you feel inclined to gift it to anyone with a tendency to point their phone up their nose during a call. Read our review.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (third gen) $180

$250

29% off Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor within its cylindrical base that lets its 10.1-inch display spin around to find you, so you’ll always have the screen within view. It’s the best smart display for making video calls. $180 at Woot

$250 at Amazon

Since the HomePod Mini is the only smart speaker still in Apple’s stable, it doesn’t see discounts very often. And if you want to use Siri on a speaker or add some wireless sound to your Apple TV, the Mini is your only choice. Perhaps that’s why we’ve usually only seen it drop as low as $80 during the holidays and why the colorful models rarely go on sale.

Now, however, we’re seeing some refreshing discounts on at least some of the fun colors. B&H Photo is selling the colorful smart speaker in both blue and yellow for $89.95 and $89.99, respectively. I know that $10 off doesn’t sound like much, but it’s the kind of price you normally have to be a Costco member to get — though, if you are a Costco member, it’s currently $79.99 plus $2.99 shipping there. If you’re stocking up on a few of these for different rooms in your house so you check the weather or news regardless of where you are, that modest $10 discount starts going much further. Read our review.

And now for some shameless self-promotion: everything in The Verge merch store is 20 percent off. This includes this cute mechanical keyboard shirt and the legendary EMAILS tee, which are now just $23.20 (about $6 off). There’s also some more shirt designs, stickers, notebooks, and posters — all 20 percent off. Go ahead and fly your Verge fan flag, because you’re awesome and we want you to show it.

