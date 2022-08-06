You can play through Far Cry 6 for free this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Welcome to the weekend. Whether you’re working today, or you’re off, we have a range of deals that you might be interested in. Most of these were big hits throughout the week that we’re resurfacing for your perusal, though we’ve packed in a few deals that popped up more recently. In terms of what to look forward to on The Verge, this week will be Samsung’s Unpacked event. That’s all happening on Wednesday, August 10th, and based on rumors, we expect to see new foldable phones and other gadgets, and plenty of preorder deals. See you then.

At the Epic Games Store on PC, you can play as much Far Cry 6 as you can fit into this weekend. The storefront is offering an extended free trial of Ubisoft’s latest open-world first-person shooter. Deals on Far Cry 6 aren’t too uncommon these days (though the PC version sees fewer discounts than the console versions), and yet, it’s really hard to beat the current cost: $0.00. The game trial is also available to Xbox and PlayStation gamers. You don’t need a subscription of any kind on PlayStation consoles to get access to the free trial. On Xbox, however, you’ll need Xbox Live Gold (or the modern equivalent, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate).

Usually, we like to provide context around deals that we promote, so that you can make an educated purchase. That’s not as necessary for a freebie. It’s worth noting that Far Cry 6 delivers more of the same great-feeling combat and exploration. In Diego Arguello’s analysis of the game’s story, Far Cry 6 is one of the few AAA games set in Latin America, though its narrative and handling of cultural portrayals are hit or miss. If you can look past that, it might be a good use of your free time this weekend.

If you plan to head on vacation this summer, or just want to lounge around the house with some books, the latest Kindle Paperwhite may be the perfect gadget to add to your repertoire. At Best Buy, this model is $45 off, costing $94.99 through Saturday night. This is just about the lowest price that we’ve seen the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite sell for.

As for why this is the e-reader to buy over the previous generation, it has USB-C charging, a bigger 6.8-inch backlit display, and customizable screen color temperature. It has waterproofing in common with the last-gen Paperwhite. Read our review.

2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) $95

$140

33% off Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port. $95 at Best Buy (with ads)

The Beats Fit Pro and Studio Buds have each returned to their Prime Day prices. Starting with the Fit Pro, these wireless buds with wing tips to stay in your ears during runs and other workouts are back down to $179.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. In addition to being great workout companions, they have active noise cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode to let you stay tapped into sounds happening around you, and they can last up to six hours per charge with ANC. Read our review.

The Studio Buds are $99.99 ($50 off at Amazon) and similarly, they offer ANC and a transparency mode. Apple claims that you’ll get up to eight hours of listening time per charge without ANC on. My colleague Chris Welch said in his review that the ANC is worse in the Studio Buds than in the Fit Pro. Both the Fit Pro and Studio Buds include a charging case with a USB-C port, though it’s important to note that neither option supports wireless charging. Read our review.

Beats Fit Pro $180

$200

10% off The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. $180 at Amazon

$180 at Best Buy

Beats Studio Buds $100

$150

34% off The Studio Buds from Beats offer support for iOS and Android, with noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. These don’t have all of the same features as AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

A few more deals