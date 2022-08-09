Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Smart home brand Arlo is running a wide array of discounts that just kicked off recently, with a bunch of its products discounted on its site — ranging from security systems to indoor and outdoor cameras. Our picks for what’s most worth your time and hard-earned dollars are the Arlo Essential video doorbells (wire-free or wired) and the Pro 3 Floodlight Cam.

First off, the best deal outright is on the wire-free Arlo video doorbell, which is currently on sale in white for $149 at Amazon. This discount of about $51 actually undercuts the deal price on Arlo’s site and at other retailers like Best Buy, where it’s on sale for $179.99. This video doorbell, along with its wired counterpart, were among our picks for the best video doorbells you can buy right now. The Arlo Essential doorbells both support the Google Home app and offer a very wide, 180-degree square view like you find in the pricier Ring Pro line. They may not be as speedy and responsive as offerings from Ring, as they’re limited to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, but they’re very good options if you aren’t already in the Alexa ecosystem and prefer not to get in bed with Amazon for your smart home needs.

Also, for some added capabilities and compatibility with Apple HomeKit, the wired version of the Arlo doorbell is currently on sale for $129.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. This one requires wiring it up to power it, but in exchange for that, you get a video preroll that documents goings-on before someone pushes the button.

Another worthwhile Arlo deal worthy of your attention is the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. It’s currently on sale for $229.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, which is about $20 off its regular price. Though, once again, Amazon is also offering the white model for an even lower price, this time clocking in at $195.87 (about $54 off). Stock is limited on the white model, so that added discount may not last long.

Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight has excellent video quality with a fairly small size that doesn’t stick out on the side of your house like a sore thumb or strange, alien-like vessel. It got high marks in our list of the best floodlight cameras thanks to its high-quality HDR video and compatibility with a wide array of smart home system. It even has a 12x digital zoom with tracking.

As the GPU market continues to heal, we’re on the lookout for deals on popular video cards from Nvidia’s RTX line. It’s easy to spend a lot of money when you want a high-quality GPU that will last, and thankfully, there have been some recent discounts on high-end GPUs. However, some of the more competitively priced cards are actually available right now and are fairly easy to order. You can get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, or RTX 3070 Ti at Best Buy for their respective MSRPs of $399.99, $499.99, and $599.99. The only caveat is you may need to order them for in-store pickup. Other than that, it’s no fuss, no muss.

While these aren’t discounts, the 3060 Ti itself is a particularly good value when it comes to bang for your buck in a GPU. It’s great for 1440p gaming and won’t blow up most budgets. Stepping up to a 3070 or 3070 Ti will net you incrementally higher performance and clock speeds, but the 3060 Ti may just be the best value outside of a very steep discount on a much more expensive card.

Many of us here at The Verge are big fans of mechanical keyboards, whether they’re ones you build yourself or ones that you buy premade and make some tiny personal adjustments to that make them yours. It’s not an inexpensive hobby, though, and sometimes you just want a good keyboard that’s nice to type on with a battery that’s going to last a very long time. Best Buy has a deal of the day on a perfect solution — it’s selling the Microsoft Sculpt wireless keyboard and mouse combo for just $89.99 ($40 off).

This ergonomic keyboard is contoured to maximize comfort during long sessions at your desk, and it even has a built-in riser to adjust its height to your needs. It comes with an ergonomic mouse and even a wireless numpad, so your mouse hand can remain comfy and you can live the dream that is a numpad on the left of your board. In addition to all of this comfort stuff, the Sculpt runs off simple AA batteries and lasts for the better part of a year.

One of the best values for wireless gaming headsets is back down to its all-time low price. The Logitech G435 Lightspeed is on sale for $49.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a discount of $40 off its regular price. This deal includes all three colors of the G435 — from a typical black to the funkier stylings of its blue / red and white / blue colorways.

What makes the G435 so good is its comfort, compatibility, and value. It’s our top pick for the best multiplatform wireless gaming headset for most people — and that’s thanks in no small part to its versatile ability to accept calls on your phone via Bluetooth while you are connected to your PC or console via 2.4GHz wireless. Lastly, the lightweight design and fabric-covered ear pads and headband ensure that using it for long gaming sessions doesn’t lead to fatigue or pain.

