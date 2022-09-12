Apple’s refurbished AirPods Max are $180 off the original cost

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’ve struggled to justify buying Apple’s AirPods Max at their usual $420-plus price (at Apple, they’re still $549), head over to Woot and check out this deal on refurbished models that cost just $369.99. You can choose between space gray, sky blue, and green, each of which Woot says are “Apple Certified Reconditioned” and have “no visible scratches or blemishes and appear practically brand new!” Though, as is usually the case, the warranty for these refurbished headphones isn’t as good as buying new ones. You’ll get 90 days instead of a full year.

While still pricier in refurbished condition than some of our other top picks for noise-canceling headphones new-in-box, there are some good reasons why you may want to opt for the AirPods Max. Our reviewer Chris Welch says that their build quality “is on another level” compared to the likes of Sony and Bose. Instead of building its headphones with plastic like everyone else, Apple uses aluminum and stainless steel. Also, its digital crown controls are easier to navigate than touch controls or your typical ear cup button layout. Read our review.

Following last week’s announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged Apple Watch Ultra, Amazon has a batch of Series 7 smartwatches selling at a pretty steep discount. The most notable deal is on the 45mm-sized Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + LTE) in black, red, or blue, which costs $400 instead of $529.

For something slightly cheaper, the red 41mm GPS + LTE model of the Series 7 is $379. Red a little too loud for you? This starlight colorway of the same size and with the same capabilities costs $399. Here’s our review of the Series 7 from October 2021.

Even with the newer smartwatches releasing later this week, it’s likely that for some, the Series 7 may tick enough boxes to warrant saving some money. We did a comparison post that puts all of the latest smartwatches against the Series 7. It’s virtually identical to the Series 8 in terms of design, and it has more than a few things in common internally. Save for an updated processor, crash detection, and temperature sensors used to track ovulation and the menstrual cycle, the Series 7 goes toe-to-toe with the Series 8.

That TV pictured above is TCL’s 65-inch 6-series 4K TV with Mini LED backlighting. The reason why I’m showing it to you is because it’s on a special discount at Best Buy, where you can grab it for $799.99 — $200 off its usual price. Aside from its Mini LED backlighting, which delivers a brighter, more realistic-looking picture than standard LED, it features other niceties, like HDMI 2.1 ports to display gaming at 4K at up to 120Hz, as well as Google TV software built in. Read our full review.

TCL 6-Series R635 (65-inch) $800

$1,000

21% off The R635 is part of TCL’s 6-Series line, which features 4K HDR, Mini LED backlighting, and four HDMI ports. Unlike the more recent model, the R635 runs on Roku’s TV platform and lacks some of the more recent upgrades, including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz. $800 at Best Buy

Some other quick deals