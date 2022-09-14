Today marks a lot of things: it’s hump day, it’s iPhone 14 and 14 Pro review day, it’s the second day of our newly redesigned Verge site (don’t worry, I won’t keep counting in every post), and it’s also a day we can bring an exclusive deal just for you, our valued readers.

The Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds are discounted between now and September 18th at Wellbots for $180 when you use code VERGE10 at checkout. That’s about a $20 savings on Google’s excellent buds with active noise-canceling, great battery life, and multipoint connectivity. The deal covers three of the four available colors the Pixel Buds Pro are offered in: charcoal, fog, and lemongrass (the best color, obviously). Whichever you pick, you get a white case that charges wirelessly or via USB-C.

Google’s premium buds are the prime choice for anyone using a Pixel phone and will also work great on Samsung and other Android phones. Their transparency mode may not be quite up to the level of other high-end wireless earbuds out there, like Apple’s AirPods Pro, but they make up for it with an intuitive hands-free Google Assistant integration and a more affordable price point. Read our review.

Google Pixel Buds Pro $ 180 $ 199.99 10 % off $ 180 Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Wellbots is offering an exclusive 10 percent discount on the Pixel Buds Pro when you use code VERGE10 through September 18th. $180 at Wellbots

If Google products aren’t your jam, or if you use an iPhone, we’ve got another solid earbud deal for you. The Beats Fit Pro are on sale at Amazon for their usual price of $199.95, but they come with a $25 Amazon gift card. It’s not the Fit Pro’s best deal ever, like when we saw them get a raw discount of $40 back during Prime Day, but sales on these awesome buds are not the most common occurrence.

The Beats Fit Pro are some of the best earbuds you can buy, especially if you’re even remotely into fitness. The built-in fins can keep the Fit Pro securely in your ears, even on a bumpy run, and they have ANC and sound quality that rivals the AirPods Pro. Sadly, the chunky case they come with doesn’t support wireless charging, but at least it has USB-C charging and not Lightning. Read our review.

Beats Fit Pro (with $25 Amazon gift card) $ 199.95 $ 224.95 11 % off $ 199.95 The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. $199.95 at Amazon

Speaking of Apple users, the latest deal prices on 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M1 Pro processor are absolutely fantastic for power users and creatives. You can get multiple versions of the 2021 model for $400 off.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro in its base configuration normally costs $1,999 with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, but it’s currently $1,599 at Best Buy. Even in that entry-level model, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is an incredibly capable machine for photographers, videographers, designers, and more. The port selection on it and its 16-inch sibling is the best that Apple has offered in years, including MagSafe charging that frees up one of its three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI-out, and a full-size SD card reader.

The 16-inch model has all of that, plus a bigger screen (though both sizes have a notch like older iPhones). It normally starts at $2,499 with a 10-core M1 Pro CPU, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM, but you can buy it for $2,099 at Best Buy and Amazon. If these configurations of either the 14- or 16-inch models don’t have enough storage for you, the Best Buy listings allow you to step up to 1TB and still reap the same $400 savings. Read our review.

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021, 512GB) $ 2099 $ 2499 16 % off $ 2099 The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s latest silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously thanks to its vast array of ports. $2099 at Amazon$2099 at Best Buy

The feature-rich Turtle Beach Recon wired controller for Xbox and PC is on sale for $44.95 at Amazon or $44.99 at Target (about $15 off). This drops it within $5 of Turtle Beach’s React-R controller, its budget-minded model that has fewer features. The Recon may not be wireless like the stock Xbox controller, but it’s a formidable controller for playing online competitive shooters without spending astronomical prices. It’s comfy in the hands with nice contours and some rubbery grips, and it features two programmable rear buttons to help keep your thumb on the right stick for fewer interruptions in aiming.

One of the best features of the Recon — and why I chose it as a standout for shooters in our buying guide — is the Superhuman Hearing mode it offers while using it with wired headsets. It alters the mix to amplify sounds like enemy footsteps and distant gunfire. Will it make you better at Halo Infinite or Call of Duty? Maybe not, but it might give you the slightest, tiniest edge in a tense battle. Read our review.

Turtle Beach Recon Controller $ 44.95 $ 59.95 25 % off $ 44.95 Turtle Beach’s Recon Controller is a USB-C-wired gamepad that offers a great deal of audio tweaking for wired headsets. Its Superhuman Hearing mode draws out footsteps and gunfire in the mix, and the two rear buttons help make it great for FPS games. $44.95 at Amazon$44.99 at Target