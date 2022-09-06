Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are $100 off at Best Buy today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Just like with Thanksgiving, sometimes the leftovers are the best part. Sifting through some of the remaining deals from the Labor Day weekend, we’ve found some excellent discounts on Samsung’s S8 lineup of tablets. Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, for instance, are discounted by $100 at Best Buy, bringing the prices of the 128GB configurations down to $599.99 and $799.99, respectively.

Both the S8 and S8 Plus bring some excellent upgrades to Samsung’s tablet lineup with the inclusion of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, Wi-Fi 6E support, and 8GB of RAM. The S8 and S8 Plus also come loaded with Android 12 out of the box and are slated to receive updates to Android 13 down the line. They both also come packaged with Samsung's excellent S Pen stylus.

Besides the obvious difference in size — the S8 sports an 11-inch display and the S8 Plus has a 12.4-inch screen — the Plus model also touts a Super OLED display, allowing for a more vivid picture. The latter tablet also includes an ultrawide angle lens for its dual front-facing cameras. For more on what sets the two tablets apart, make sure to read our review of the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $600

$700

15% off The standard model of the Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch LCD display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The base model also has 8GB of RAM and can be configured to include either 128GB or 256GB of storage out of the box. $600 at Amazon

$600 at Best Buy

Related Here are the best tablet deals right now

While it didn’t earn a top spot in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers, Anker’s speakers are still a great alternative for anyone who is on the hunt for a solid budget-friendly option. Normally priced at $50.99, Amazon and Walmart have discounted the Anker Soundcore 3 in black to just $39.99 — its lowest price to date. The diminutive brick-shaped speaker is light enough to carry just about anywhere, sports IPX7 water resistance, and even comes equipped with a convenient carrying strap. It can also last up to 24 hours on a single charge and can be topped off quickly thanks to its USB-C connection. Just note that it lacks a 3.5mm audio jack and can’t be used to charge other devices like some Bluetooth speakers.

Anker Soundcore 3 $40

$51

22% off Anker’s Soundcore 3 Bluetooth speaker can last for up to 24 hours on a single charge and features an IPX7 waterproof design at an extremely competitive price point. $40 at Amazon

$40 at Walmart

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2, the improved model of the desktop gadget with a thousand uses, is currently discounted to $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy in its white colorway. Normally $149.99, the 15-button wonder was designed with streaming in mind but can be programmed to fill various roles. Several members of The Verge staff even discussed how they use the Stream Deck in their home setup in a recent episode of The Vergecast.

Elgato currently features over 60 apps for the Stream Deck MK.2, ranging from dedicated media playback controls to adjusting your home lighting from your desk. The MK.2 Stream Deck is functionally identical to the original model, but it features a detachable USB-C cable and swappable faceplates if you want to add a little extra flair to your setup.

Becoming one of the comfiest pairs of earbuds you’ll ever wear isn’t easy, but the Sony LinkBuds S have managed to do just that. Initially available for $199.99, the LinkBuds S are still on sale for $148 right now on Amazon, and you can also find them for the same price at Adorama in their white colorway. In addition to a comfortable build, the LinkBuds S offer support for the LDAC audio codec for anyone looking for a cost-effective solution to listen to lossless media. Although their noise cancellation isn’t quite as good as what we’ve seen on some of Sony's other earbuds, like the WF-1000XM4, and the lack of wireless charging is a bit disappointing, we can still recommend the LinkBuds S for anyone who’s searching for a solid pair of earbuds in the $150 price bracket. Read our review.

Sony LinkBuds S $148

$200

26% off These waterproof earbuds from Sony can automatically switch between ambient sound and noise cancellation based on your environment and also feature support for the LDAC lossless audio codec. $148 at Amazon

$148 at Adorama

Related The best wireless earbuds to buy right now

Now a deal just for the gamers. Right now, Logitech’s pastel-tinted G435 gaming headset is discounted in the blue and white colorways on Amazon to $39.99, which matches the best price we’ve seen for what is usually a $79.99 headset. We still consider the G435 one of the best gaming headsets you can currently buy thanks to its versatility and simplicity. The G435 can connect to sources either via Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity, allowing you to use it with either gaming consoles or mobile devices. It may lack the trademark boom mic that we’ve come to associate with gaming headsets, but the internal mics are sufficient for gaming or picking up calls.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed $40

$80

51% off Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game. $40 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

Two more deals to cap off our post for today...

A slick-looking power strip may not be at the top of anyone’s wishlist, but just in case it is, Amazon is currently offering the compact and versatile Anker multiport 525 charging station for 10 percent off when you clip the on-page coupon, reducing its price to $53.99 at checkout. This power strip is equipped with a trio of AC outlets in addition to a pair of USB-A and USB-C outlets. It even provides surge protection and will alert you if it isn’t grounded.

Today is your final opportunity to cash in on Casetify’s Labor Day sale, which knocks as much as 20 percent off some mobile accessories. Casetify makes designer skins and cases for a variety of devices from Samsung, Apple, and Google. Just use promo code LaborDay22 at checkout, which will reduce the price of a single product by 10 percent or two or more products by 20 percent.