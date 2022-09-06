New and returning customers can get $60 off a three-month Hulu with Live TV subscription

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

We’ve got some good news for both Marvel and sports fans: you can save $60 while watching both Marvel’s new Thor: Love and Thunder and football this week as a part of Hulu’s latest sale. In honor of the NFL season kicking off this Thursday, September 8th, Hulu is offering both new and returning customers a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $49.99 instead of $69.99 per month for three months.

The monthly subscription grants members access to over 75 live sports, news, and entertainment channels and access to Hulu’s streaming library (albeit with ads). But (confusingly — and randomly — enough) it also means you’ll be able to access ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, so you can stream Marvel’s latest theatrical release as well as Disney’s live-action Pinocchio adaptation on “Disney Plus Day,” which is also this Thursday.

You’ll have to hurry, though, as the sale won’t last forever. The promotion starts today at 1PM PT / 4PM ET and will last through 11:59PM PT on October 5th (or 2:59AM ET on October 6th).

Hulu with Live TV subscription (three months, ad-supported) $50

$70

29% off You can get three months of a Hulu with Live TV subscription for just $49.99 per month instead of $69.99 for three months through October 5th. The subscription grants access to over 75 live channels, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and all of Hulu’s TV shows and movies as well. $50 at Hulu (per month)