Asus’ excellent Chromebook Detachable CM3 has returned to its lowest price to date

In need of a new laptop but working with a tighter budget? A good Chromebook like Asus’ Chromebook Detachable CM3 is an affordable alternative to consider if you don’t require a lot of power. It’s even cheaper today, too, now that the convertible has returned to its best price in nearly a year. Regularly $369.99, the Chromebook Detachable CM3 is on sale at Amazon with a MediaTek 8183 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage for just $269.99.

The CM3 is our favorite detachable Chromebook, one that features a dual-folding kickstand that allows it to stand up like a laptop or fold horizontally. Plus, it comes with a detachable keyboard, a magnetic cover, a built-in USI stylus, and an excellent battery that should last you nearly 13 hours. However, be aware that while it’s fine for browsing, it’s not particularly powerful and can be sluggish when you’re using Google services like Gmail. Plus, you only get two ports: a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Read our review.

We’ve got a great streaming deal for you today as well. Right now, both new and returning subscribers can save $60 when they buy a three-month Hulu with Live TV subscription through 11:59PM PT on October 5th (or 2:59AM ET on October 6th). While Hulu says it’s launching the sale in honor of NFL season, the promotion should appeal to all, whether you’re into sports or not. That’s because you’ll be paying $49.99 a month instead of $69.99 for access to over 75 live sports, news, and entertainment channels, Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. As a result, you’ll be able to watch football and titles like Thor: Love and Thunder, which releases on Disney Plus on Thursday, September 8th.

Apple is not likely to introduce new MacBook models during its “Far Out” event today, but there are rumors that it may release an M2-powered MacBook Pro as early as October. However, if you’re looking for something more affordable you can buy right now, you can purchase Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an eight-core CPU from Amazon or B&H Photo, where you can pick it up in either space gray (Amazon / B&H Photo) or dark blue (Amazon / B&H Photo) for $1,099. While we’ve seen the starlight configuration plunge to this price before, the current deal represents a record low for both the space gray and midnight colors.

We think the new M2-powered MacBook Air is the best laptop for most people since it does a good job of offering everything the general user may need and features a host of welcome improvements, including a 1080p webcam. It also offers faster performance than the M1-powered MacBook Air and retains many of the same features, such as all-day battery life and a MagSafe charging port. However, like all laptops, there are some downsides, including a relatively limited port selection and a display notch. Also, if you buy the base model, keep in mind that copying large files and other tasks may take some time given its 256GB of storage is stored on a single NAND chip as opposed to two. Read our review.

A charger doesn’t make for the most exciting deal, but it’s a necessary accessory if you own a smartphone or another electronic device. Thankfully, if you’re in need of a replacement or a second one, Anker’s current deal on its 511 Charger is worth checking out. While not as powerful as its 30W successor, the 20W charger can still quickly juice your smartphone or tablet and is small enough that you can take it just about anywhere. The USB-C charger is also incredibly affordable at its discounted price of $19.99 ($10 off), and it includes a six-foot USB-C to Lightning cable as well as an 18-month warranty.

