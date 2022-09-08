You can get a month of Disney Plus right now for $1.99

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the day you can stream Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder from the comfort of your home, you can do so while saving today. In honor of Disney Plus Day, the House of Mouse’s annual celebration of all things streaming-related, the company is offering both new and eligible returning subscribers one month of Disney Plus for $1.99 instead of $7.99.

That means you won’t just be able to watch Marvel’s latest theatrical release for the price of a cup of coffee but also other content released today as part of the service’s Disney Plus Day celebration. This includes the live-action Pinocchio adaptation, the fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the premiere of the Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return documentary, and more. Of course, you can also watch other shows and movies available through the service, including the full Pixar catalog, a wealth of National Geographic content, and upcoming seasons of Star Wars shows like Andor and The Mandalorian.

Related Disney Plus and Hulu are getting steep price hikes

The Disney Plus Day promotion will run until 11:59PM PT on September 19th (or 2:59AM ET on September 20th). Keep in mind, however, that your monthly subscription will be set to auto-renew at $7.99 after the one-month promo window, so mark your calendar if you wish to cancel your subscription before it jumps in price.

Disney Plus (one-month subscription) $2

$8

76% off Disney is offering both new and eligible returning subscribers one month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 instead of $7.99 until 11:59PM PT on September 19th (or 2:59AM ET on September 20th). The streaming service offers popular shows and movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Moon Knight, and more. $2 at Disney Plus

This year’s celebration serves as the kickoff to Disney’s D23 Expo, a biennial fan celebration that will take place from September 9th through September 11th in Anaheim, California. As part of its recent subscriber push, Disney is also extending a number of perks to Disney Plus subscribers, including $5 screenings of films like Encanto and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at select AMC theaters as well as access to exclusive merchandise, advance entry to various Disney parks, and other limited-time perks.