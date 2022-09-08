Humble is bundling several great PC games for just $16

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Humble is hosting an excellent bundle of PC games right now, straight from 2K Games’ vault. For your $16 contribution, you can get the big suite of games, including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, XCOM: Ultimate Collection, PGA Tour 2K21, BioShock: The Collection, and more. You can, of course, pay more if you want as well as customize how your pledge is split among Take-Two Interactive, Humble, and the Covenant House charity that provides care and services to youth experiencing houselessness and trafficked young people. This deal will end in about two weeks.

There’s another stellar deal happening for a limited time. Disney is offering a one-month subscription of its Disney Plus service to new and eligible returning subscribers for just $1.99. The service typically costs $7.99 per month. (Though on December 8th, it’ll go up to $10.99 per month.)

Note that your subscription price will go back up after that one-month period. This promotion is happening through September 19th, and it’s kicking off Disney’s D23 event happening this weekend. There will likely be plenty of exciting announcements, so stay tuned for our eventual coverage of that.

Apple’s ninth-generation iPad with 64GB of storage is still sitting at its best-ever price that we first saw last week. Normally $329, you can grab one from Amazon or Target for $279.99. You can get an even better deal if you have a local Micro Center store nearby. There, these tablets are selling for $269.99 — $60 off the original price.

Considering its low price, this iPad should be exactly what a lot of people need from a tablet. It has a speedy (though not cutting-edge) A13 Bionic processor, a big 10.2-inch display, and a headphone jack, in case you still rock wired headphones. There’s a rumor that Apple’s next iPad, which could launch this fall, may not have a 3.5mm jack, so this could be the perfect device if that port is important to you.

A few more quick deals

If you have the iPad Air from 2020 or newer or the 11-inch iPad Pro, Brydge’s Air Max Plus wireless keyboard case comes recommended at $30 off its usual price. Normally $150, it’s $119.99. This case provides rear support for your tablet, and it’s detachable, too. The keyboard supplies a sizable trackpad, so you can use your iPad as more of a laptop replacement. Here’s our in-depth look .

. Until October 12th, people who purchase one of Nvidia’s RTX 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, or 3090 Ti graphics cards will get a complimentary digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man, which recently released on PC. You can find more details here .

. One of the pricier configurations of Asus’ latest ROG Zephyrus G14 (with a webcam) is $300 off at Best Buy. Normally $1,899.99, it’s $1,599.99. It features a 14-inch 120Hz refresh rate display, AMD’s fast Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, a discrete AMD GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It sounds like a beast. Here’s my colleague Monica Chin’s review of the pricier and cheaper models of the 2022 G14.