Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are $50 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re interested in preordering the $249 second-gen AirPods Pro today but their price is holding you back, you may want to check out today’s deal on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Today, we’ve come across one of the first discounts on the new set of noise-canceling wireless earbuds. Right now, they’re on sale for just $179.99 ($50 off) at Woot with a 90-day limited warranty.

In terms of audio, they sound better than some of the top earbuds on the market, including the first-gen AirPods Pro and Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, and they manage to offer remarkable clarity and a wide soundstage. Their noise cancellation is also efficient, and we enjoyed how much smaller and more comfortable they are compared to their predecessor.

Like all devices, however, they’re not perfect. Although they can automatically switch between Samsung devices, they don’t offer true multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you can’t connect them to two devices simultaneously like you can with the Pixel Buds Pro and a number of earbuds from Jabra. Also, be aware that their support for 24-bit hi-fi audio over Bluetooth is restricted to Samsung phones. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $180

$230

22% off The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds. They retain the familiar shape of their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds Pro, but are slightly smaller and support 24-bit audio playback over Bluetooth. $180 at Woot

Related Samsung is bringing new features to its older foldables and smartwatches starting today

We’ve got another Samsung deal for you today, but this time on Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor. Doubling as both a good monitor and a decent TV, the two-in-one device offers good value for your money, particularly as it’s on sale right now for $589.99 instead of $699.99 at Amazon. That’s nearly the lowest price we’ve seen on the M8, one that Best Buy and Samsung are also matching.

In addition to offering good color and contrast, the M8 comes with a number of different features and capabilities. You can, for instance, connect your laptop to its USB-C port and use it as a screen while working or use Samsung’s smart TV OS, Tizen, to stream shows and movies from major streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max. Alternatively, you can even use the monitor to play Xbox games without an Xbox. It’s not great at everything it does — the OS is sluggish and the snap-on webcam is pretty so-so — but it could be a good buy if you want to save space and buy one display instead of two. Read our review.

If you’re looking to add an immersive element to your gaming experience, today’s discount on Govee’s colorful DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Light is something you’ll want to check out. The camera-powered bias lighting mimics the colors displayed on your screen while you’re gaming, making it feel as if you’re in the game itself. Plus, the LED lights offer four themed display modes that rely on various lighting effects, including a racing mode that sends pulsing waves of color up and down to match the frenzied nature of driving.

If you have a monitor ranging from 24 to 32 inches in size and don’t mind that you may have to move your webcam in order to mount Govee’s camera to the top, it’s a fun buy that’s on sale at Amazon right now for $127.99 ($52 off) when you click the on-page coupon. Read our review.

Govee DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Light $128

$180

29% off This camera-powered dynamic LED kit matches the colors being displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver various effects. $128 at Amazon

It may be September, but it’s still plenty warm in many parts of the US. That means you still have some time to relax by the beach or pool, making today’s deal on JBL’s portable Flip 5 as appealing as ever. Right now, you can buy the excellent Bluetooth speaker in red for $74.99 instead of $129.95 at Woot. If you prefer other shades, you can buy them for as low as $99.99 at Amazon and $99.95 at JBL. As far as specs go, the Flip 5 boasts 12 hours of playback, a worry-free IPX7 rating, and the ability to pair with multiple speakers (via JBL’s PartyBoost feature) for stereo sound. Plus, no matter where you buy the speaker from, you’ll get a one-year JBL warranty.

JBL Flip 5 $75

$130

43% off JBL’s Flip 5 is a no-frills portable Bluetooth speaker that offers a rugged waterproof exterior, stereo pairing, and all-day battery life. $75 at Woot

More deals to wrap up the week