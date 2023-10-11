The latest Apple Watch SE is matching its best price to date for Prime Day

Like the first-gen model, Apple’s midrange timekeeper offers the usual set of health and fitness tracking features, allowing you to monitor your sleep, heart rate, and a variety of exercises. It lacks some of the more advanced hardware found on newer Apple Watch models — including the new temperature, EKG, and blood oxygen sensors — though it includes the same processor as the Series 8 and original Ultra, which is 20 percent faster than the chip in the original. It also features Crash Detection and a revamped compass app that introduces waypoints and backtracking, making it well suited for hikes even if it’s not the most rugged watch available.