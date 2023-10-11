The latest Apple Watch SE is matching its best price to date for Prime Day

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 have arrived, but not everyone needs an always-on display or an abundance of advanced sensors geared toward activities they may never do (ahem, diving). Luckily, if you’re a first-time smartwatch buyer, the latest Apple Watch SE is a great alternative that’s currently on sale at Amazon starting at $199 ($50 off) as part of the retailer’s Prime Big Deals Days event.
Like the first-gen model, Apple’s midrange timekeeper offers the usual set of health and fitness tracking features, allowing you to monitor your sleep, heart rate, and a variety of exercises. It lacks some of the more advanced hardware found on newer Apple Watch models — including the new temperature, EKG, and blood oxygen sensors — though it includes the same processor as the Series 8 and original Ultra, which is 20 percent faster than the chip in the original. It also features Crash Detection and a revamped compass app that introduces waypoints and backtracking, making it well suited for hikes even if it’s not the most rugged watch available.
Apple’s latest Watch SE is good value overall, especially since it’s currently matching its lowest price to date. Plus, with futureproof hardware and support for watchOS 10, you needn’t worry about it becoming quickly outdated — a boon when you consider the shelf life of some wearables from Samsung, Google, and others.
2022 Apple Watch SE (GPS)
The new SE for 2022 borrows a few features from the Series 8, including the same chipset and Crash Detection feature, but it’s an otherwise subtle upgrade from the last-gen SE.
2022 Apple Watch SE (LTE)
Apple’s entry-level wearable represents a minor upgrade when compared to the prior SE, though it does introduce a faster chipset and make use of many watchOS 10 features.