Apple’s AirTags are receiving a rare discount at Amazon right now

If you’re someone who has a penchant for losing everything you own — your keys, fanny pack, what have you — a set of ultra-wideband Bluetooth trackers is a good bet for keeping tabs on your belongings. And right now, Apple’s handy AirTags are on sale in a four-pack at Amazon and Walmart for $89.99, a slight $10 discount but one we seldom see.

If you’re unfamiliar with Apple’s hyper-accurate trackers, there are a couple of things to note. Even though you can detect them using an Android device, they’re really an ideal option for those already invested in the Apple ecosystem since they make use of Apple’s extensive Find My network to locate your lost items. They also carry an IP67 water and dust resistance rating and boast end-to-end encryption, which is convenient because it means only you can tap into their location. Apple still has some work to do on the safety front, sure, but if you’re an iPhone user, AirTags remain hard-to-beat location trackers. Read our review.

Apple AirTag (four-pack) $ 90 $ 100 10 % off $ 90 Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you. $90 at Amazon$90 at Walmart

For some people, getting a pair of wireless earbuds that fit comfortably or stay in their ears while moving is a never-ending quest. Luckily, there are options like the UE Fits, which are currently on sale direct from Ultimate Ears for $159 ($40 off), one of their lowest prices to date. The Fits can mold to the shape of your ears in less than a minute, giving you a more secure fit sans a trip to the audiologist. They don’t feature common features like noise cancellation or auto-pause, sure, but the custom buds boast good sound, eight hours of battery life, and a USB-C charging case, making them a good pick if you struggle with the assorted ear tips that come packaged with other wireless earbuds. Read our review.

UE Fits $ 159 $ 199 20 % off $ 159 The UE Fits come with unique ear tips that permanently mold to the unique shape of your ears in just 60 seconds. This allows for a much better fit that you can comfortably wear for hours. $159 at Ultimate Ears

There are a lot of wireless chargers on the market right now — we should know, having tested plenty of MagSafe-friendly options for our buying guide, plus very recent models like Nomad’s Stand One. However, if you’re an iPhone or Android user who’s looking for a no-frills way to charge your phone at your desk or overnight, Anker’s 313 Wireless Charger is currently on sale for $15.99 at Amazon and Anker (with promo code WS7DHM9R7I). The Qi charging stand maxes out at 10 watts if you’re working with a Galaxy phone — or 7.5 watts if you’re using a newer iPhone model — but it’s a cheap, reliable option that comes with a Micro USB cable. Just remember to pick up a wall charger if you don’t already own one.

Anker 313 Wireless Charger (Stand) $ 16 $ 20 20 % off $ 16 Anker’s 313 Wireless Charger is a bare-bones option built for Qi-enabled devices. It comes packaged with a Micro USB cable and maxes out at 10W charging speeds, though newer iPhones will be capped at 7.5 watts. $16 at Amazon$16 at Anker

If you’re looking to pick up an affordable Apple tablet, we typically recommend the ninth-gen model. However, if you want a tablet that takes design cues from the 2022 iPad Air at a lower price point, Apple’s latest iPad is on sale once again at Amazon and Best Buy starting at $399, matching the slate’s lowest price to date. The 10th-gen model features a front-facing FaceTime camera on the longer edge of the screen — as opposed to the short side — as well as USB-C charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a speedy A14 Bionic chip. You’re giving up the home button and a headphone jack if you make the jump from the cheaper 2021 model, but unless you’re a 3.5mm diehard, it’s a small price to pay for a refreshed design and a bigger 10.9-inch screen. Read our review.