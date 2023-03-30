Ring’s best video doorbell is 30 percent off today for Verge readers

In case you needed a reminder, you no longer have to shell out for an all-in-one security system just to monitor what’s happening at your front door. A competent video doorbell like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 will often suffice while saving you a small fortune, especially since Ring’s flagship model is on sale right now at Wellbots for $174.30 (about $76 off) when you enter promo code RINGVERGE75 at checkout.
The Pro 2 is easily the best wired video doorbell you can buy — and for good reason. The top-of-the-line device offers quick notifications and shoots crisp 1536 x 1536-pixel square video, allowing you to easily keep tabs on your front porch. It also features great motion detection and support for Amazon Alexa along with a solid mobile app and alerts for both people and packages. Note, however, that many of these features — most notably, the smart alerts and the ability to view recorded footage — require a Ring Protect plan, which starts at $3.99 a month or $39.99 annually. But if you can swing the subscription costs and handle the manual installation, the Ring Pro 2 is worth the price of admission.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2$25030% off
Ring’s flagship video doorbell offers great video quality and excellent motion detection. It also works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but requires a subscription for most features. That said, you can currently save 30 percent on the doorbell at Wellbots with offer code RINGVERGE75.
It seems like just yesterday that Sony was fumbling to keep up with the demand for the PlayStation 5. Thankfully, more than two years after the console’s release, the PS5 is now widely available — in fact, the disc-based God of War Ragnarök bundle is still on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for around $509 ($50 off), its lowest price to date. In short, this means you’re getting the standard PS5 along with a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök for $9 instead of $59.
If you’ve been holding off on picking up Sony’s next-gen gaming console, now might be a good time to pull the trigger. Last year’s God of War Ragnarök was a standout exclusive and one of the best games of the year, with a compelling story, great combat, and plenty of Norse-inspired lore. Plus, Sony just rolled out a host of improvements for the PS5, including Discord integration and the ability to transfer data between PS5 consoles. Combine that with the recent launch of the PSVR 2 and the upcoming release of titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and you have a console that’s really begun to hit its stride.
God of War Ragnarök bundle$5599% off
This PlayStation 5 bundle packages the disc-based version of the PS5 with a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök, a title exclusive to Sony’s hardware.
Amazon’s Kindle lineup is becoming more complex, especially now that newer devices like the Kindle Scribe and the latest entry-level model sit alongside Amazon’s last-gen e-readers. That said, if you’re someone who really wants to save on an e-reader, there’s nothing wrong with picking up the ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite from 2018, which is currently on sale at Woot in black or blue starting at just $59.99 ($70 off its initial list price).
Amazon’s last-gen Kindle doesn’t tout marquee features like USB-C, wireless charging, or adjustable color temperature — three things found on the newest Paperwhite model — but it still packs a six-inch 300ppi display and support for Bluetooth headphones. It offers weeks-long battery life and IPX8 water resistance as well, making it a great traveling companion for spring break, summer, or any other time of the year. Read our review.
2018 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB with ads)$13054% off
The 10th-gen Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and includes a better display and improved battery life than the previous model but lacks USB-C and some newer refinements.
A few more deals to check out
- You can still pick up a four-pack of Apple AirTags at Amazon and Walmart for $89.99 ($10 off), which is a great price for the handy iOS-friendly location trackers. Read our review.
- For those of you who are absolutely dying to play forgotten gems like Shining Force and Ristar, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is once again on sale via Amazon Japan for $88.19 (about $12 off). The retro console is essentially a more powerful version of the original Sega Genesis Mini from 2019, one that comes with a six-button gamepad and more than 50 games. Just note that you’ll need to pony up about $20 for shipping if you live in the US.
- If you’re an Android user in need of a pair of earbuds with good sound quality and hands-free voice controls, Google’s budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy for around $79.99 ($20 off), which matches their second-best price to date. Read our review.
- Corsair’s full-size K70 Pro RGB is on sale for $99.99 ($80 off) direct from Corsair as part of the company’s ongoing flash sale. The mechanical gaming keyboard is outfitted with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, a detachable USB-C cable, and a standard key layout, which makes it easy to customize with third-party accessories.
- Eneba is currently offering a $100 Apple gift card for $84.99 when you use discount code 100Tunes at checkout. You can also pick up a $50 Apple gift card for $42.49 with coupon code 50Tunes. The all-encompassing gift cards are good for pretty much everything Apple sells, from AirPods and apps to Apple Music subscriptions. (Note: both listings say “iTunes gift card” as opposed to “Apple gift card,” but these are effectively the same thing.)