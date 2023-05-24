Apple’s M1-equipped iPad Air is down to its best price to date

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference may be right around the corner, but we’re not expecting to see a ton of news on the tablet front outside of the next iteration of iPadOS. That means now is as good a time as any to pick up Apple’s latest iPad Air, which is currently matching its all-time low of $499.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy in the 64GB / Wi-Fi configuration.

Apple’s midrange tablet, in our eyes, is the best iPad for most people. The 2022 fifth-gen Air packs in a 10.9-inch high-resolution display, Apple’s speedy M1 processor, all-day battery life, and the same modern design we welcomed with the 2020 model. The featherweight slate also supports the same keyboard and stylus accessories as the latest iPad Pro, which means you can pair it with the second-gen Apple Pencil or use it as sort of an ad hoc laptop in the event you actually want to get some work done.

Admittedly, it can’t take advantage of some of the bells and whistles found on Apple’s higher-end tablets; however, it remains the best value in Apple’s current tablet lineup — even with the ninth-gen model still kicking around and the arrival of the newer 10th-gen iPad in October.

iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) $ 500 $ 599 17 % off $ 500 $ 500 $ 599 17 % off The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. $500 at Amazon$500 at Best Buy

Given the sheer number of device categories out there — smartwatches, phones, wireless earbuds, etc. — I’d like to think that versatility is at the top of everyone’s list when it comes to choosing a wireless charger for travel and at-home use. And if you’re an iPhone user who prioritizes flexibility over price, Anker’s 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a great option to consider, one that Verge readers can buy direct from Anker for $134.96 (about $15 off) when they use promo code VERGE10.

Anker’s collapsible 3-in-1 charging cube can provide up to 15W of power to MagSafe-compatible iPhones — a first for an Anker device — and supports fast charging on newer Apple Watch models via a slide-out drawer. The angular charger also comes with a 30W USB-C power adapter and features a wireless charger on the back, which provides just enough space for you to juice a pair of AirPods or another Qi-enabled device. What’s more, Anker is currently throwing in a six-foot USB to Lightning cable with each purchase, just in case the discount wasn’t incentive enough.

Unfortunately, streaming is only getting more expensive. As Netflix begins to crack down on password sharing in an effort to increase revenue, Paramount Plus is taking a different approach, raising its monthly subscription rates across the board. However, if you want to dig into the Paramount Plus catalog without forking over $4.99 for the ad-supported Essential plan, you can currently subscribe to a one-month free trial using promo code CHEERSATX.

The current promo — which is limited to new subscribers and is meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Cheers’ finale episode — extends what is typically a weeklong trial, giving you unfettered access to either the Essential or Premium tier of Paramount Plus. Both plans offer access to a trove of films and TV shows, including various Star Trek spinoffs and pretty much everything under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella (read: Yellowstone), but the ad-free Premium tier takes things a bit further with access to your local CBS station, additional sports coverage, and offline downloads. Just be sure to cancel your subscription before the promo period ends, unless you want it to renew at the standard rate.

Paramount Plus (one-month free trial) Paramount Plus is extending its seven-day free trial to 30 days when you use promo code CHEERSATX. The platform grants you access to films and shows, including 1923, The Good Fight, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Paramount Plus