Apple’s M1-equipped iPad Air is down to its best price to date

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference may be right around the corner, but we’re not expecting to see a ton of news on the tablet front outside of the next iteration of iPadOS. That means now is as good a time as any to pick up Apple’s latest iPad Air, which is currently matching its all-time low of $499.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy in the 64GB / Wi-Fi configuration.
Apple’s midrange tablet, in our eyes, is the best iPad for most people. The 2022 fifth-gen Air packs in a 10.9-inch high-resolution display, Apple’s speedy M1 processor, all-day battery life, and the same modern design we welcomed with the 2020 model. The featherweight slate also supports the same keyboard and stylus accessories as the latest iPad Pro, which means you can pair it with the second-gen Apple Pencil or use it as sort of an ad hoc laptop in the event you actually want to get some work done.
Admittedly, it can’t take advantage of some of the bells and whistles found on Apple’s higher-end tablets; however, it remains the best value in Apple’s current tablet lineup — even with the ninth-gen model still kicking around and the arrival of the newer 10th-gen iPad in October.
iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi)
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.
Given the sheer number of device categories out there — smartwatches, phones, wireless earbuds, etc. — I’d like to think that versatility is at the top of everyone’s list when it comes to choosing a wireless charger for travel and at-home use. And if you’re an iPhone user who prioritizes flexibility over price, Anker’s 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a great option to consider, one that Verge readers can buy direct from Anker for $134.96 (about $15 off) when they use promo code VERGE10.
Anker’s collapsible 3-in-1 charging cube can provide up to 15W of power to MagSafe-compatible iPhones — a first for an Anker device — and supports fast charging on newer Apple Watch models via a slide-out drawer. The angular charger also comes with a 30W USB-C power adapter and features a wireless charger on the back, which provides just enough space for you to juice a pair of AirPods or another Qi-enabled device. What’s more, Anker is currently throwing in a six-foot USB to Lightning cable with each purchase, just in case the discount wasn’t incentive enough.
Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe
Anker’s cube-shaped triple-charger is very compact but achieves 15W MagSafe charging with compatible iPhones. It also simultaneously charges an Apple Watch and set of AirPods.
Unfortunately, streaming is only getting more expensive. As Netflix begins to crack down on password sharing in an effort to increase revenue, Paramount Plus is taking a different approach, raising its monthly subscription rates across the board. However, if you want to dig into the Paramount Plus catalog without forking over $4.99 for the ad-supported Essential plan, you can currently subscribe to a one-month free trial using promo code CHEERSATX.
The current promo — which is limited to new subscribers and is meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Cheers’ finale episode — extends what is typically a weeklong trial, giving you unfettered access to either the Essential or Premium tier of Paramount Plus. Both plans offer access to a trove of films and TV shows, including various Star Trek spinoffs and pretty much everything under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella (read: Yellowstone), but the ad-free Premium tier takes things a bit further with access to your local CBS station, additional sports coverage, and offline downloads. Just be sure to cancel your subscription before the promo period ends, unless you want it to renew at the standard rate.
Paramount Plus is extending its seven-day free trial to 30 days when you use promo code CHEERSATX. The platform grants you access to films and shows, including 1923, The Good Fight, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
A few more deals and discounts of note
- SteelSeries’ Arena 7 gaming speakers are on sale at Amazon and Walmart right now for $239.99 ($60 off), one of their better prices to date. The midrange speakers come with a dedicated subwoofer and customizable RGB lighting, which you can further tailor to mimic the colors on your display using SteelSeries’ software suite.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to Breath of the Wild and what is likely to be the biggest Nintendo Switch game of the year, is on sale for Costco members right now for $59.99 ($10 off), its lowest price to date. Read our review.
- Sony’s InZone M9 is available at Amazon and Best Buy for as low as $798 ($100 off), which matches its best price to date. We probably would recommend the 27-inch 4K monitor for most users at its initial list price, but it does offer full-array local dimming and a host of features aimed at PC and PS5 gamers, including auto HDR tone mapping. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Echo Buds with noise cancellation are down to $99.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, their second-best price to date. The 2021 earbuds are a solid budget buy with a terrific passthrough mode and effective noise cancellation — two things you won’t find on Amazon’s latest pair of wireless earbuds. Read our review.
- The Thermapen One — a favorite kitchen tool among Verge staffers — is on sale for $74.96 (about $25 off) direct from Thermoworks in a range of bold colors. The instant-read thermometer is pretty no-frills as far as kitchen gadgets go, but it offers bright backlighting and a temperature range that’s wide enough to accommodate everything from a six-ounce rib eye to boiling caramel.
- If you could use a capable USB microphone for podcasting, gaming, or Zoom meetings, the Blue Yeti is on sale at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Target right now for $89.99 ($40 off). The sturdy mic is simple to operate and can produce professional-quality recordings, which, regardless of whether you want to admit it, are probably a step up from whatever you can capture with your laptop’s built-in mic array.