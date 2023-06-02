Sonos is slashing prices on speakers and soundbars ahead of Father’s Day

Another holiday, another sale from Sonos. Father’s Day is a little over two weeks away, and in honor of the forthcoming celebration of all things paternal, Sonos is dropping discounts on a number of its smart speakers and soundbars — promos that both Best Buy and Target appear to be matching in the run-up to the holiday on June 18th.
As far as what’s on offer, you have a lot to choose from. Neither the Sonos Era 100 nor the Era 300 — Sonos’ latest pair of smart speakers — are discounted outside of a bundle, but you can save on a handful of other models on their own. This includes excellent, portable options like the Sonos Roam and Sonos Move, which are on sale at Best Buy for $134.25 (about $45 off) and $299.25 (about $101 off), respectively. You can also pick up the future-proof Sonos Arc at Best Buy for $719.20 (about $181 off), which is easily the best price we’ve seen on the Atmos-ready soundbar this year.
Sonos Roam
The Sonos Roam is a small, very portable Bluetooth speaker that integrates with the company’s popular whole-home audio platform. It also supports hands-free voice commands with either Alexa or Google Assistant. Read our review.
Sonos Arc
The Sonos Arc is the company’s flagship soundbar, offering a plethora of drivers including upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. This soundbar provides immersive, powerful sound, whether you’re watching movies or enjoying music. Read our review.
Choosing a streaming stick can be a lot like choosing a phone plan: it’s complicated. However, it doesn’t necessarily have to be, especially given that the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is matching its all-time low of about $39.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy and Walmart.
Unlike most streaming devices, Google’s 4K option takes a content-first approach with its software. It’s great at aggregating content across all your favorite streaming services — Netflix, Hulu, Max, you name it — and it supports HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision, casting, and Dolby Atmos, meaning it checks many of the boxes you should consider when picking out a streaming device. The fact it now comes with a reliable voice remote only adds to the appeal.
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.
Few video game genres have flourished in the indie community quite like “Metroidvanias,” a genre built on the back of a now-iconic NES title from ’86. Thankfully, if you’re unfamiliar with Metroid-style games, Humble’s Must-Play Metroidvanias Game Bundle collects some of the best and is available via Humble for a pledge of $15 or more until June 21st. Part of that pledge also goes toward Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that aims to get more women and girls interested in the male-dominated field of computer programming.
In total, the latest Humble Bundle brings together seven titles, all of which are playable on PC and compatible with Valve’s Steam Deck. Hollow Knight and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, two of the most revered side-scrollers of the past decade, are arguably the best of the bunch, but you also get Rain Rain World, Blasphemous, and several others. Humble is even throwing in coupons for two more, Zapling Bygone and Rain World: Downpour, if the 50-plus hours you’re inevitably going to put into Hollow Knight aren’t enough.
Must-Play Metroidvanias Game Bundle
Humble’s latest bundle pulls together seven PC titles that exemplify the “Metroidvania” genre, including Team Cherry’s terrific side-scroller from 2017, Hollow Knight.
A few more discounts to kickstart your weekend
- Sony is currently offering $10 off select PlayStation 5 Console Covers if you’re tired of generic, white-on-black consoles. The promo runs through June 12th and applies to the hot pink, purple, and blue covers, all of which are retailing for $44.99 and can add a splash of color to any gaming setup.
- The transparency modes on premium earbuds keep improving, but if you really want to stay vigilant while exercising, you can still pick up a pair of the Shokz OpenRun at Amazon, Best Buy, and REI for around $100 ($30 off) as part of the Shokz ongoing summer sale. Instead of covering your ears or resting within them, the open-ear headphones deliver sound via bone conduction, helping you to remain present during indoor and outdoor activities.
- Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM4 are down to around $278 at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Sony, their second-best price to date. They don’t sound quite as good as the newer XM5, but they still offer exceptional noise cancellation, multipoint support, and a foldable design that’s far more portable than that of the latest model. Read our review.
- Before it received an unceremonious price hike, we called the Amazon Smart Thermostat “a $60 stunner.” The “stunner” part still rings today, especially given the handsome smart thermostat is currently on sale at Amazon in refurbished condition with a one-year warranty for a mere $44.99 ($25 off the MSRP). It dons a clean, modern aesthetic and Alexa support, but the best part is that it leverages Hunches and automatically adjusts the temperature of your home based on whether you’re home or away. Read our review.
- The Amazfit Band 7, the best fitness band you can buy right now, is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart right now for $44.99 ($5 off), its second-best price to date. It’s a pretty unassuming fitness tracker, though it does offer an OLED display, great battery life, and a list of notable features, including support for Alexa and stress tracking. Read our review.
- Despite having just recently launched, TCL’s flagship QM8 with Google TV is already on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $1,299.99 ($400 off). The Mini LED panel offers a range of impressive specs for the price — including a built-in subwoofer, Wi-Fi 6, and a height-adjustable stand — and is supposedly twice as bright as TCL’s brightest 2022 panels. It’s also a gaming powerhouse thanks to a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and a new feature that can double the panel’s refresh rate in VRR, allowing it to reach as high as 240Hz.