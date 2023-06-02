Sonos is slashing prices on speakers and soundbars ahead of Father’s Day

Another holiday, another sale from Sonos. Father’s Day is a little over two weeks away, and in honor of the forthcoming celebration of all things paternal, Sonos is dropping discounts on a number of its smart speakers and soundbars — promos that both Best Buy and Target appear to be matching in the run-up to the holiday on June 18th.

Choosing a streaming stick can be a lot like choosing a phone plan: it’s complicated. However, it doesn’t necessarily have to be, especially given that the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is matching its all-time low of about $39.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy and Walmart.

Unlike most streaming devices, Google’s 4K option takes a content-first approach with its software. It’s great at aggregating content across all your favorite streaming services — Netflix, Hulu, Max, you name it — and it supports HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision, casting, and Dolby Atmos, meaning it checks many of the boxes you should consider when picking out a streaming device. The fact it now comes with a reliable voice remote only adds to the appeal.

Few video game genres have flourished in the indie community quite like “Metroidvanias,” a genre built on the back of a now-iconic NES title from ’86. Thankfully, if you’re unfamiliar with Metroid-style games, Humble’s Must-Play Metroidvanias Game Bundle collects some of the best and is available via Humble for a pledge of $15 or more until June 21st. Part of that pledge also goes toward Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that aims to get more women and girls interested in the male-dominated field of computer programming.

In total, the latest Humble Bundle brings together seven titles, all of which are playable on PC and compatible with Valve’s Steam Deck. Hollow Knight and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, two of the most revered side-scrollers of the past decade, are arguably the best of the bunch, but you also get Rain Rain World, Blasphemous, and several others. Humble is even throwing in coupons for two more, Zapling Bygone and Rain World: Downpour, if the 50-plus hours you’re inevitably going to put into Hollow Knight aren’t enough.

