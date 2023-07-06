Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped to a new all-time low

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event just around the corner, the chances we’ll see a new Samsung smartwatch very soon are high. If you can’t wait until then, though, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has hit a new all-time low at multiple retailers. Right now, you can buy the Bluetooth-enabled 40mm wearable at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Samsung in select configurations starting at $199 ($80 off). You can also buy its 44mm variant, which offers a larger screen and battery, starting at around $229 ($81 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
The lightweight Android watch offers all the standard health, fitness, and sleep tracking features you’d expect, along with some unique extras, including body composition analysis. It can also measure your skin temperature, comes with a new sapphire crystal glass cover for improved durability, and offers better battery life than its predecessor. Just be mindful that there are some features only Samsung phone owners can take advantage of, which really only makes the Watch 5 the best fitness tracker if you already own a Samsung phone.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Bluetooth, 40mm)
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It offers slightly longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 4 and new capabilities, including the ability to measure skin temperature and analyze body composition data.
As the first $70 Nintendo Switch game, any deal on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is worth a look. Today’s deal, though, is one to pay particular attention to given it’s one of the better prices to date on the recently released Nintendo Switch title. If you’ve yet to get your hands on what is arguably this year’s biggest game, Amazon is currently selling the standard version for $57.80 ($13 off), which is just $1 shy of its all-time low. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members, meanwhile, can get the game for free when they buy two Nintendo Switch games from this list.
The newest Legend of Zelda game is similar to its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, in both its storyline and gameplay. However, it comes with some new building tools, which people have been using in some pretty fun — and sometimes downright weird — ways.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the Zelda franchise. The storyline and gameplay are similar to Breath of the Wild's, but enough has changed to make Link's return to Hyrule plenty special.
If you missed out on the 15-inch MacBook Air deals we saw on the laptop shortly after its debut, fret not because they’re back. Right now, you can buy the M2-powered MacBook Air 15 at Amazon and B&H Photo with 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage, an eight-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU for $1,199 ($100 off), which matches the laptop’s best price to date.
The latest MacBook Air is the perfect laptop if you’re looking for a lot of screen real estate but don’t want to buy one of the higher-end, more expensive MacBook Pros. It doesn’t offer quite the same level of power as the Pro models, but it’s more than capable of handling your average workload and most entertainment needs. At the same time, it’s relatively affordable, with a larger display and better speaker array than the 13-inch MacBook Air from last year.
15-inch MacBook Air
Apple's latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple's M2 chip. The base model starts with 8GB of RAM and 256B of storage, though you can also buy it with as much as 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
- Amazon Prime members can already take advantage of significant discounts on Amazon devices ahead of Prime Day next week. Right now, for instance, Prime members can buy the new Echo Pop for just $17.99 ($22 off) along with the latest clock-equipped Echo Dot with an 800-lumen Sengled smart bulb for $29.99 ($44.99 off). You can even buy older devices at new lows, like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is on sale for just $24.99 ($30 off).
- You can grab the Belkin BoostCharge Pro for $27.50 at Amazon or for $23.99 direct from Belkin, the latter with promo code EARLYBTS23. The excellent wireless charger provides 15 watts of power to MagSafe-compatible iPhones and comes with a 6.6-foot cable.
- In addition to a new smartwatch, Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to make its debut during Samsung Unpacked. If you want a terrific foldable right now, however, you can buy an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Amazon and Best Buy with 128GB of storage for $899.99 ($100 off). The Flip 4 folds into a pocketable 3 x 2-inch block, yet it’s still plenty powerful and comes with a spacious 6.7-inch 120Hz screen. Read our review.
- Valve is still taking up to 20 percent off various configurations of the Steam Deck through July 13th, with the 64GB base model starting at $359.10 ($40 off). It’s a powerful handheld overall, one that functions as a portable gaming PC you can use to play a wide range of games. Read our review.