Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped to a new all-time low

Plus, you can pick up Tears of the Kingdom for nearly its lowest price to date, along with a 15-inch MacBook Air for $100 off.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

The Galaxy Watch 5 screen showing third-party apps like Google Assistant, Spotify, Strava, and Calm
Both the 40mm and 44mm versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are discounted.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event just around the corner, the chances we’ll see a new Samsung smartwatch very soon are high. If you can’t wait until then, though, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has hit a new all-time low at multiple retailers. Right now, you can buy the Bluetooth-enabled 40mm wearable at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Samsung in select configurations starting at $199 ($80 off). You can also buy its 44mm variant, which offers a larger screen and battery, starting at around $229 ($81 off) at AmazonBest Buy, and Walmart.

The lightweight Android watch offers all the standard health, fitness, and sleep tracking features you’d expect, along with some unique extras, including body composition analysis. It can also measure your skin temperature, comes with a new sapphire crystal glass cover for improved durability, and offers better battery life than its predecessor. Just be mindful that there are some features only Samsung phone owners can take advantage of, which really only makes the Watch 5 the best fitness tracker if you already own a Samsung phone.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review.
The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 on the wrist

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Bluetooth, 40mm)

$28029% off
$199

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It offers slightly longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 4 and new capabilities, including the ability to measure skin temperature and analyze body composition data. 

$199 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy$200 at Samsung

As the first $70 Nintendo Switch game, any deal on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is worth a look. Today’s deal, though, is one to pay particular attention to given it’s one of the better prices to date on the recently released Nintendo Switch title. If you’ve yet to get your hands on what is arguably this year’s biggest game, Amazon is currently selling the standard version for $57.80 ($13 off), which is just $1 shy of its all-time low. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members, meanwhile, can get the game for free when they buy two Nintendo Switch games from this list.

The newest Legend of Zelda game is similar to its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, in both its storyline and gameplay. However, it comes with some new building tools, which people have been using in some pretty fun — and sometimes downright weird — ways.

Read our Tears of the Kingdom review.
Screenshot from Tears of the Kingdom featuring Link, a blond-haired slight build man, falling through the sky as Hyrule unfolds below him.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

$7017% off
$58

Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the Zelda franchise. The storyline and gameplay are similar to Breath of the Wild’sbut enough has changed to make Link’s return to Hyrule plenty special.

$58 at Amazon

If you missed out on the 15-inch MacBook Air deals we saw on the laptop shortly after its debut, fret not because they’re back. Right now, you can buy the M2-powered MacBook Air 15 at Amazon and B&H Photo with 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage, an eight-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU for $1,199 ($100 off), which matches the laptop’s best price to date.

The latest MacBook Air is the perfect laptop if you’re looking for a lot of screen real estate but don’t want to buy one of the higher-end, more expensive MacBook Pros. It doesn’t offer quite the same level of power as the Pro models, but it’s more than capable of handling your average workload and most entertainment needs. At the same time, it’s relatively affordable, with a larger display and better speaker array than the 13-inch MacBook Air from last year.

Read our 15-inch MacBook Air review.
Best Laptop 2023: A Starlight MacBook Air 15-inch open on a gray couch.

15-inch MacBook Air

$12998% off
$1199

Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip. The base model starts with 8GB of RAM and 256B of storage, though you can also buy it with as much as 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

$1199 at Amazon$1199 at B&H Photo

