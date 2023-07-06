Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped to a new all-time low

The lightweight Android watch offers all the standard health, fitness, and sleep tracking features you’d expect, along with some unique extras, including body composition analysis. It can also measure your skin temperature, comes with a new sapphire crystal glass cover for improved durability, and offers better battery life than its predecessor. Just be mindful that there are some features only Samsung phone owners can take advantage of, which really only makes the Watch 5 the best fitness tracker if you already own a Samsung phone.

The newest Legend of Zelda game is similar to its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, in both its storyline and gameplay. However, it comes with some new building tools, which people have been using in some pretty fun — and sometimes downright weird — ways.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $ 58 $ 70 17 % off $ 58 $ 58 $ 70 17 % off Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the Zelda franchise. The storyline and gameplay are similar to Breath of the Wild’s, but enough has changed to make Link’s return to Hyrule plenty special. $58 at Amazon

If you missed out on the 15-inch MacBook Air deals we saw on the laptop shortly after its debut, fret not because they’re back. Right now, you can buy the M2-powered MacBook Air 15 at Amazon and B&H Photo with 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage, an eight-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU for $1,199 ($100 off), which matches the laptop’s best price to date.

The latest MacBook Air is the perfect laptop if you’re looking for a lot of screen real estate but don’t want to buy one of the higher-end, more expensive MacBook Pros. It doesn’t offer quite the same level of power as the Pro models, but it’s more than capable of handling your average workload and most entertainment needs. At the same time, it’s relatively affordable, with a larger display and better speaker array than the 13-inch MacBook Air from last year.

15-inch MacBook Air $ 1199 $ 1299 8 % off $ 1199 $ 1199 $ 1299 8 % off Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip. The base model starts with 8GB of RAM and 256B of storage, though you can also buy it with as much as 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. $1199 at Amazon$1199 at B&H Photo